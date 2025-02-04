Joining forces for all the children of the world

The CEO of "Mary's Meals" reflects on the seeds sown during an International Summit on Children's Rights organized by the Vatican and says the Pope's announcement he will write an Apostolic Exhortation dedicated to children will be crucial in harnessing policies, work and energy for the future of all the children of the world.

By Francesca Merlo

There is no initiative aimed at protecting and empowering children that is not based on a common love, a love that transcends all borders, all policies and all ideologies. This was the underlying and uniting theme that rang out at the International Summit on Children’s Rights, hosted by Pope Francis. On Monday, 3 February 2025, the Vatican’s Clementine Hall gathered advocates, policymakers, and representatives of grassroots organisations who work tirelessly to ensure that children everywhere are assured the dignity, protection, and care that is inherent in every life.

World Leaders Summit on Children's Rights at the Vatican

The many aspects of the future of a child

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, Founder and CEO of Mary’s Meals, a global initiative that has transformed the lives of millions of children in some of the world’s poorest nations by providing them with a daily meal in their place of education, was one of the speakers at the event. Reflecting on the many insights that were offered throughout the day, and on the richness and variety of perspectives shared during the Summit, he noted that, “at times, it seemed we were coming from so many different places, but at the heart of it all is just our love for the child”. There are so many aspects to be considered when striving to ensure that a child grows, flourishes, and is protected. Different panels at the summit focused on all of these: from family and healthcare to education and nutrition. And these aspects are encapsulated in that one single, simple, meal provided by Mary’s Meals.

In an interview with Vatican News, MacFarlane-Barrow highlighted that “the first thing we do is meet the immediate need of hunger. But Mary’s Meals is never just about food - it is always linked to education.”

He recalled his most recent visit to Malawi, just one week ago, in which a child chatting to him at school spoke about how during his classes before the feeding programme was implemented, he felt too weak to even hold his pencil.

“Hunger is just this evil thing” MacFarlane-Barrow said. He described the physical and psychological effects of malnutrition: weakness, stunted growth, the inability to focus. All these, he said, can shape a child’s entire future. “Having a good meal a day changes that”.

Food for family

The Summit focused on so many more aspects that are relevant to a child's life and wellbeing, some, MacFarlane-Barrow stressed, “I cannot even pretend to begin to understand”. A father himself, he spoke of the anguish a parent must feel not knowing how they will feed their child tomorrow. Many parents he has met feel powerless and unable to guide or discipline their children when they cannot even provide them with a meal.

“I’ve had fathers tell me, ‘How can I speak to my children about their behaviour if I can’t even feed them? What respect do they have for me?’ The anguish of that father is a terrible thing.”

In many ways, the simple act of feeding a child also restores dignity to families, offering parents a sense of security, a chance to hope again. “When a parent knows their child is being fed at school, it lifts a huge burden,” MacFarlane-Barrow said. “It gives them the space to focus on other things - to work, to plan for the future, to simply be a family.”

Action on all levels

Reflecting on the testimonies of people from areas of conflict, MacFarlane-Barrow admitted that there are many challenges that Mary’s Meals faces when operating in areas where wars are fought. “Of course, there are huge challenges - logistics, safety”, he says, “but we work through local communities and partners who stay no matter what.”

This highlights another focus of the Summit that gathered voices from both grassroots initiatives and institutional policy-making. While Mary’s Meals operates at the most direct, practical level, MacFarlane-Barrow acknowledged the vital role of systemic change. “I wouldn’t be one to influence policy,” he admitted, “but thank God there are people doing that. It’s really important that we work at every level.” One, he added, cannot go without the other.

A meal as a sign of peace

Even in extreme realities such as Yemen, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Haiti, in which children are growing up amidst violence, MacFarlane-Barrow stressed that their mission remains unchanged: one daily meal, always tied to education. “That can be so important in times of conflict - to get children back into the classroom as quickly as possible so they don’t lose years of schooling.”

“The simple presence of a meal in a place of learning can be a small but powerful act of peace,” he said. “It tells a child: you are not forgotten, your future matters.” It’s a sign of hope: “My favourite word!” he adds.

Endless hope

Read also 03/02/2025 Pope Francis announces he will write Apostolic Exhortation dedicated to children Closing the first-ever International Summit on Children’s Rights, the Pope stresses that children around the world “are watching us to see how we move forward in life.”

While some attendees expressed concern that summits such as these might end in empty promises, MacFarlane-Barrow left the gathering with hope. “I was really amazed when Pope Francis announced he would write a new Apostolic Exhortation on this theme. That alone will have an enormous impact.”

He concluded by highglighting that beyond policy talk, deeply human connections were forged in the room. “Meeting others doing incredible work, sharing stories, learning from each other. That in itself is invaluable,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, no single organisation, no single policy, can solve this alone. But together, we can create something powerful.”

Pope Francis announces he will be writing an Apostolic Exhortation