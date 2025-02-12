Holy See calls for digital responsibility to curb anti-Semitism in Europe

A Holy See representative at the OSCE has called for digital responsibility and education as a means to eradicating anti-Semitism in online discourse.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Anti-Semitism in Europe has been a longstanding issue with deep historical roots that have caused immense suffering for Jewish communities.

Amidst this concern, the Holy See has stressed that education, awareness, and responsible use of technology are key components to help eradicate the threat that continues to manifest in various forms today.

Education and awareness creation

Fr. Domenico Vitolo, Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature to the Nordic Countries, delivered the statement at the annual conference on addressing anti-Semitism in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) region on February 11.

He expressed the Holy See’s conviction that there can be no effective commitment against antisemitism unless a careful assessment of the problem and a sense of respect for Jewish communities are developed through education.

“Only through an appropriate educational approach can anti-Semitism and discrimination be effectively and sustainably combated,” he said.

“Ignorance, prejudice and stereotypes contribute to anti-Semitism in our societies,” he said, adding that “education can build a bulwark against them by making our society and in especially children and young people aware of the common responsibility to protect the human dignity of all persons.”

Digital responsibility

In the age of social media and digital communication, hateful rhetoric, including anti-Semitic content, spreads rapidly and often anonymously.

The Holy See stressed the need for individuals, organizations, and governments to take proactive steps to ensure the responsible use of digital platforms.

“Anti-Semitic expressions existed long before the digital age, but the internet and the widespread use of social media have led to a fundamental paradigm shift, said Fr. Vitolo. “Indeed, anti-Semitic content on social media has a global audience and can easily go viral through algorithmic amplification, with an unprecedented multiplier effect.”

The Holy See statement noted that content creators can hide their identity, a phenomenon worsened by AI that can generate false information to mislead people while resembling the truth.

Fr. Vitolo said fighting cyber-hate and AI-generated misinformation is not solely the responsibility of industry professionals but rather demands the involvement of all individuals committed to the greater good.

“For technology to uphold human dignity rather than harm it, and to foster peace instead of violence, society must take proactive steps in addressing these challenges, with a focus on safeguarding human dignity and advancing positive values,” he said.

Freedom of expression

In conclusion, the Holy See representative said people deserve the same rights and protections online as in te physical world.

“If the same rights that people have offline are to be protected online,” concluded Fr. Vitolo, “the corresponding duties and responsibilities that people have offline must also be demanded online.”

The two-day annual conference focused on the holistic approach taken by the OSCE and its 57 member States to fight intolerance and discrimination against Jewish people and institutions.