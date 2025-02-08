Holy See appeals for resuming peace talks in DRC

City residents undergo security checks before attending a meeting called by the M23 rebel group at the Stade de l'Unite in Goma. (ANSA)

Addressing the 37th Special Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva Apostolic Nuncio Ettore Balestrero reiterates Pope Francis’ plea for peace in East DRC and for protecting civilians.

By Lisa Zengarini

As M23 rebels continue their offensive in Eastern DR Congo, the Holy See has expressed “deep concern” over the escalation, and reiterated Pope Francis’ appeal for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for safeguarding the civilian population.

Read also 02/02/2025 Pope renews plea for peace, highlighting the suffering of children in conflict zones Pope Francis renews his appeal for peace worldwide whilst calling for the protection of children in areas of conflict, especially in the eastern provinces of the Democratic ...

Over the past month the Rwandan-backed rebels’ lightning advances have expanded their control over North Kivu province's lucrative coltan, gold and tin ore mines, killing and uprooting thousands in what was already one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises.

Last week M-23 forces captured Goma, the largest city in East DRC, and despite announcing a unilateral ceasefire have continued to march south towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu.

Tragic loss of life and worrying increase in human rights violations

In a statement at the 37th Special Session of the Human Rights Council Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, reaffirmed on Friday the Holy See’s “strong condemnation” of the offensive “which has caused an enormous tragic loss of life, a worrying increase in human rights violations” and “has increased the massive displacement of populations already impoverished by the recurrent conflicts.”

The Vatican Permanent Observer to the U.N. and Other International Organizations in Geneva also decried that even U.N. peacekeepers have been killed or injured.

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, at least for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the most seriously wounded, he urged for the immediate reopening of Goma airport which has been closed since the M23 took over the city.

Holy See's support for the "Luanda Peace Process"

While expressing the Holy See’ closeness and solidarity to the families of those killed in the fighting, Archbishop Balestrero reminded all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law. He reaffirmed its support for the stalling Luanda Peace Process (which was launched in 2022 to defuse tensions between Rwanda and the DRC), and called for an “immediate resumption of negotiations within that framework.”

The Vatican Observer also said the Holy See welcomes the proposal to establish an independent fact-finding mission in DRC.

Territorial integrity of the DRC must be fully respected

Concluding Archbishop Balestrero urged the M23 rebel to withdraw from the occupied zones, reiterating that the “territorial integrity of the DRC must be fully respected.”

Summit in Tanzania

Read also 06/02/2025 DR Congo: At least 3000 killed amid fears of widening conflict Diplomatic and faith-based initiatives to stop heavy fighting in the Democratic Republic of Goma come amid increasing concern for a possible expanded regional conflict fuelled by ...

Meanwhile, on Saturday leaders from Eastern and Southern African regional blocs are meeting for a summit in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, to broker a solution to the conflict that is rooted in the long fallout from the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's mineral resources.

The M23 offensive is the worst escalation of fighting in East DRC since 2012.

International Criminal Court monitoring situation in DRC

Almost 3,000 people have been killed so far in the clashes and aid groups have been helping to relieve overwhelmed hospitals in Goma as health workers race against time to bury the bodies amid concerns of disease spreading.

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court say they are closely monitoring the bloodshed, where reports are emerging of rape, gang rape and sexual slavery.

Listen to our report