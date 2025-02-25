Archbishop Gallagher raises crucial issues at Human Rights Council

The Secretary for the Holy See's Relations with States and International Organizations addresses the 58th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

By Linda Bordoni

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher on Tuesday addressed three different Human Rights Council Sessions focusing on the themes of the death penalty, global debt justice, and the broader challenges facing human rights in the current geopolitical landscape.

The inadmissibility of the death penalty

The Secretary for the Holy See's Relations with States and International Organizations reiterated the Holy See’s firm stance that the death penalty is “inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

He underscored the fact that modern judicial systems possess the means to protect society without resorting to capital punishment, which eliminates all possibilities of redemption and rehabilitation.

The archbishop recalled Pope Francis’ appeal in the context of the Jubilee Year, which calls for acts of mercy, including commuting sentences, reinforcing the belief that no authority has the right to take another’s life.

"There is no debt that allows anyone, including the State, to demand the life of another," he stated.

Debt justice as a moral imperative

Speaking at a high-level panel on global debt, Archbishop Gallagher highlighted the disproportionate burden of debt on developing nations. He pointed out that nearly half of the world’s population lives in countries where more is spent on debt servicing than on essential services such as health and education.

“The greatest sufferings, which can be traced back both to structural questions as well as personal behaviour, strike the people of poor and indebted countries who are not responsible for this situation,” he said.

Noting that the global public debt reached $97 trillion in 2023, with developing nations facing the harshest consequences, Gallagher pointed out that countries in the Global South struggle to finance sustainable development while servicing external debts, often at the expense of their citizens’ well-being.

Referencing the Pope’s appeal for substantial debt relief during the Jubilee Year, the archbishop said that economic justice must prioritize human dignity over financial gain. He also drew attention to the concept of “ecological debt,” where wealthier nations benefit from the environmental resources of poorer countries without equitable compensation, further deepening global inequalities.

“It is not right to demand or expect payment when a country’s people cannot even access basic necessities,” he said quoting Pope Francis.

Human rights and global challenges

In his address to the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council, Archbishop Gallagher placed the right to life at the centre of all human rights discussions. He condemned all threats to human dignity, from the death penalty to inadequate support for vulnerable populations, including displaced persons and the unborn.

Acknowledging the demographic crisis, he stressed the importance of appreciating life, family, and motherhood. He called for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Beijing Conference to recognize the unique contributions of women and to ensure that policies support their roles in both public and private life.

“The right to development must be taken into account when considering questions related to the debt crisis of many poor countries,” he stated, urging a more just international financial system.

Addressing the issue of forced displacement, he reaffirmed the Holy See’s position that migrants and refugees must be treated with dignity and provided with safe, legal pathways. He quoted Pope Francis, who never tires of upholding the rights and dignity of displaced persons who should not be viewed as burdens but as individuals with inherent dignity and potential contributions to society.

"They cannot be treated like objects to be moved about; they have dignity and resources that they can offer to others," he said.

Call for renewed commitment

Archbishop Gallagher concluded his addresses with an appeal to the international community to work towards systemic change. He urged policymakers to reject punitive measures like the death penalty, seek fair solutions to the global debt crisis, and uphold the dignity of all people.

“The Holy See will continue to remind that profit is not the only criterion to measure economics. The main criterion is the dignity of the human person,” he affirmed.

In conclusion, the archbishop reminded his audience that the Jubilee tradition calls for debt cancellation to affirm solidarity and justice that takes into account the needs and contributions of all, with a view to harmony and peace.

“The gravity of our current situation demands immediate action," he said, adding that "Ambitious debt relief and cancellation should be the aspired goal. In this sense a new international financial architecture that is human-centred, creative and based on equity, justice and solidarity is necessary.”