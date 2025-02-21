Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and WCC reaffirm common commitment

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the World Council of Churches release a joint statement in which they reaffirm their commitment to dialogue as a means of fostering peace and understanding.

By Linda Bordoni

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue (DID) and the Office of Interreligious Dialogue and Cooperation (IRDC) of the World Council of Churches (WCC) concluded their annual meeting in Rome, held from 17 to 20 February 2025. The gathering, which took place at the Dicastery’s office, provided an opportunity to assess past initiatives, review ongoing interreligious activities, and explore future collaborations. A key focus was preparing for the 50th anniversary of cooperation between the two institutions, which will be marked in 2027.

A long-standing collaboration

Since 1977, the DID and WCC have worked together to promote interreligious dialogue within an ecumenical framework. Their collaboration has produced significant documents, including Interreligious Prayer (1994), Reflection on Interreligious Marriage (1997), Christian Witness in a Multi-Religious World: Recommendations for Conduct (2011), Education for Peace in a Multi-Religious World: A Christian Perspective (2019), and Serving a Wounded World in Interreligious Solidarity: A Christian Call to Reflection and Action During COVID-19 (2020).

Promoting peace and fraternity

In their discussions, both delegations reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening interreligious dialogue. They acknowledged religious diversity as an ever-present reality in the contemporary world and emphasized the importance of fostering understanding and cooperation among faith traditions.

“In a world fractured by conflict, dialogue remains essential,” the participants stated, underlining the need for religious communities to serve as instruments of peace. “When guided by authentic dialogue, religions can contribute to healing divisions, fostering fraternity, and cultivating reconciliation.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing interreligious initiatives that promote mutual respect and understanding. Both the DID and WCC expressed gratitude for the ongoing friendship between their institutions and looked forward to further collaboration in the years leading up to the 50th anniversary of their partnership.