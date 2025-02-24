Cardinal Parolin to lead Rosary for Pope's health in St. Peters Square

The Holy See Press Office announces a recitation of the Rosary for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at 9 p.m. led on Monday by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Vatican announced an evening rosary for the Holy Father's health, starting Monday, in St. Peter's Square.

The Holy See Press Office released a statement announcing that "starting this evening, the Cardinals residing in Rome, along with all collaborators of the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome, responding to the sentiments of the people of God, will gather in St. Peter's Square at 9:00 PM to recite the Holy Rosary for the health of the Holy Father."

"Today's prayer," he noted, "will be led by His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin."

There has been a tremendous outpouring of prayer for Pope Francis' recovery from around the world, and in the Holy Father's Angelus address, which he chose to have published and distributed on Sunday, he thanked everyone for their prayers for him.

On Sunday afternoon, the Vicar General of Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, celebrated a special Mass for the Pope's recovery at the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, and the President of Italy's Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, later that evening, led a rosary at the Basilica of San Domenico in Bologna for the same intention.

The prayer service in St. Peter's Square will be broadcast live on Vatican News' website and social media channels.