Cardinal Czerny to visit Lebanon to bring Pope’s support

The Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development speaks to Vatican News about his upcoming visit to Lebanon, where he will meet with Church groups, the Grand Mufti, and a group of Syrian refugees.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, will be in Lebanon from tomorrow, Feb. 19, until Sunday, Feb. 23.

It promises to be a challenging and intense trip, and not only because of the packed schedule, which contains meetings with the Assembly of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops of Lebanon and with the Grand Mufti, the country’s highest Islamic legal authority.

There will also be the emotional impact of seeing up close a population worn down by the economic crisis, a long political stalemate and the Israeli strikes which, in addition to devastating the south of the country, have deeply worsened the refugee crisis.

Schedule for the visit

The Jesuit Cardinal will take part in a moment of prayer at the port of Beirut in memory of the devastating explosion of August 4, 2020, which claimed thousands of lives and left many more injured.

He will also meet with young people participating in peace education programs, visit a school that welcomes children from different religious backgrounds, and travel to Al Manhaj—often referred to as the "Mediterranean favela" due to its high levels of poverty and drug addiction.

Also on the agenda will be meetings with migrants, internally displaced persons, and refugees supported by Caritas and the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS).

Speaking to Vatican News ahead of the visit, Cardinal Michael Czerny discussed the upcoming trip.

Your Eminence, what is the purpose of your trip to Lebanon?

I am traveling at the invitation of the Maronite Patriarch of Antioch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Raï. The invitation dates back to last November, but I was unable to go at the time. Now, I am happy to finally make the journey and bear witness to the work being carried out by the local Church, particularly in the aftermath of the war that forced a million people to flee their homes in southern Lebanon for three months.

Lebanon has been enduring years of economic, social, and political crisis, somewhat alleviated by the recent election of a new president. Then came the war, which devastated the southern region, and now a fragile ceasefire. What message do you hope to bring to the country?

The key message is that the Holy Father remembers, prays for, and stands in solidarity with Lebanon, and sends his affection to its people. This is the central message I am honored to convey. I also believe that the suffering endured by the Lebanese people and Church over the years carries with it a message of hope—hope that stems from the resilience and courage with which they have faced countless challenges. These challenges persist, but they are met with intelligence and creativity—essential virtues for societies striving to coexist despite their differences.

Your itinerary is packed with meetings and events, including an encounter with a group of Syrian refugees, some of the 1.5 million displaced persons currently residing in Lebanon. What do you expect from this meeting?

It is crucial to express the Holy Father's closeness to refugees and to those who support them. It is equally important to acknowledge and thank the Lebanese people, who—on a per capita basis—bear the heaviest refugee burden in the world. In Lebanon, one in four residents is a refugee. This stands as an example to a world increasingly prone to xenophobia.

However, the refugee crisis presents immense challenges. Security concerns are high, and there is a particularly distressing reality: the majority of children born in refugee camps are unregistered. Many minors are without official documentation, making them highly vulnerable to human trafficking and child labor.

Among Lebanon’s many hardships, the 2020 Beirut explosion remains one of the most tragic events in recent history.

This remains a profound tragedy. We will go to pray for the victims and their families, just as the Holy Father did last August when he met with their relatives. He promised to remember their loved ones and to mix his own tears with the tears of the displaced.

Your agenda also includes a meeting with the Grand Mufti, Lebanon’s highest Sunni Islamic authority.

I am very pleased to have this opportunity. It appears that I will be the first cardinal to meet with him directly. It brings me great joy to see that Lebanon remains a nation of dialogue, where initiatives—such as the ones I will visit—bring Muslims and Catholics together to tackle shared challenges. This is a remarkable example of fraternity in action.

Both Pope Francis and, before him, Pope John Paul II, have described Lebanon as more than just a country—they have called it a "message." Earlier this year, in his address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis described Lebanon as "a country that embodies a message of coexistence and peace." What are your hopes for this nation?

My greatest hope for Lebanon is that it continues moving forward, that it has the courage to face its problems head-on rather than retreating or being driven to extremes. Finding solutions is never easy, but it requires a collective effort. That is what fosters true hope—Christian hope—the faith in resurrection and in the life that Christ has brought us.