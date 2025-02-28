Archbishop Gallagher: Gaza remains the home of the Palestinians

Palestinians in Khan Younis gather among the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas (REUTERS)

In an interview with the Jesuit magazine ‘America,’ the Vatican secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations reiterates the Holy See's position concerning a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

By Giada Aquilino

Despite the devastation and the “ruins that it is in”, Gaza “is home” to the Palestinians who for “generations… have been born and lived their lives there… who want to stay there and they want to rebuild their lives there”, says Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, in the first part of a long interview with Jesuit magazine America.

“I think we cannot just go against this”, the Archbishop told Gerard O’Connell in the interview, which took place last week, after the annual Munich Security Conference.

Responding to a question about US President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip elsewhere, Archbishop Gallagher said, “The Holy See has always maintained a position regarding forced migration. We do not believe this to be the correct road to pursue in resolving any form of problem, whether it’s war or conflict or anything”.

He recalled that “many of today’s Palestinians or their closest ancestors were already forced to leave their properties from other parts of the Holy Land”.

“It’s not right to say they are a problem”, Archbishop Gallagher insisted. “They are people. They are human beings, and we have to try and act in a way that is respectful of them, of their dignity as human beings, and understand the tremendous suffering that they have been through and what they’re going through day in and day out”.

In the face of a such a proposal, the Archbishop said, “One is just lost for words”.

The two-state solution

The Holy See, he reiterated, continues to call for a two-state solution: one Israeli and one Palestinian. For a long time, and therefore even before “this most recent and horrible conflict, following on the atrocious events of the seventh of October [2023]” the Holy See has supported this principle within the international community and has done so even when many others were “discarding” it.

Looking at today, it is “quite obvious”, the secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations said, “that the possible realisation of this is in question because the situation in the West Bank is extremely serious as well”.

He added, “if there were to be the annexation of the West Bank by Israel, it’s very difficult to see how there would be any hope in the near future of bringing about a two-state solution”.

Archbishop Gallagher said the Holy See, continues to support “a full cease-fire… the release of all the hostages… the protection of civilians and full respect for international law… the reconstruction of Gaza… the stabilization of the situation in the West Bank and respect for the Palestinian people there.”

And then, he added, “moving forward, toward a solution of the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians”. But, he said, “we do believe that the resolution of the Palestinian question is at the heart of so many of the problems of the Middle East, whether it’s Syria, Lebanon or elsewhere in the region”.

One pastor for all

Asked about criticism from some Israeli and Jewish leaders about the Pope’s focus on the Israeli-Palestinian issue and his phone calls to the Catholic community in Gaza and its pastor, Archbishop Gallagher recalled that Pope Francis has always tried to “reach out to both sides of this terrible conflict”.

“It’s true, he tries to make this phone call every evening to the parish in Gaza, to speak to the priests and to get the news of the people there”, the Archbishop said. “And that’s been greatly appreciated, but he’s also received many of the families of the hostages. He’s also written a letter to his Jewish brothers and sisters in Israel, and another letter to Catholics of the Middle East.”

Archbishop Gallagher explained, “He’s tried to be a pastor to all of these people”.