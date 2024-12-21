Knights of Columbus donate mobile broadcasting unit to Vatican

With Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and the Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication present, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, blesses a new, state-of-the-art broadcasting van donated to the Vatican by the Knights of Columbus.

By Christopher Wells

Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, and the Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, took part in the inauguration ceremony Saturday morning for a new mobile broadcasting unit donated to the Vatican by the Knights of Columbus.



After the broadcasting van was blessed by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the Prefect for the Congregaton for the Causes of Saints, Ruffini expressed his gratitude for the Knights’ gift. The new communications vehicle, he said, was designed to be ready for the Jubilee, ready “to broadcast the images from the Vatican, the heart of our Catholic Church; to share the images of the Jubilee; to narrate our pilgrimage of hope, a hope that is rooted in faith.”

The new mobile broadcasting unit at the Vatican

He thanked all those whose generosity contributed to the gift of the broadcasting van, noting that it was made possible “because we are really members of one another… because we believe in the communion that unites us… because we are all aware of the importance of communication.”

For his part, Supreme Knight Kelly noted that this is the fourth broadcasting van donated to the Vatican by the Knights, noting the importance of “getting the message of the Holy Father, the message of the Vicar of Christ, the message of the Church out into the world, especially in the Jubilee Year.”

Ribbon cutting with Paolo Ruffini, Cardinal Semeraro, and Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly

Bringing the voice of the Pope to the world

Speaking with Vatican Radio on the sidelines of the event, Kelly said, “It really is an honour for us to be able to do this, to provide a van like this, which is top notch technology and really is able to reach so many people who may never have the chance to come to Rome.” With the new broadcasting unit, he continued, it’s possible to bring the voice of the Pope and the events happening Rome to people from around the world.

Listen to the interview with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly

Kelly went on to emphasize the solidarity the Knights of Columbus have always had with the Bishops and priests of the Church, and especially the “very strong union” with the Popes, the Vicars of Christ on earth. “So that is just part of who the Knights of Columbus are, to be in unity with Rome and in unity with the Church” – and, borrowing from Pope Francis, “to have co-responsibility for the mission of the Church.”

“We are so pleased, as Knights,” he concluded, “to partner with the Church on something that is so important to get the message of Christ to the world.”

Interior of the new broadcasting van