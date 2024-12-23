Jubilee: A new pedestrian area opens near the Vatican

A new pedestrian area at the start of Via della Conciliazione, connecting Castel Sant’Angelo to St Peter’s Basilica, has been inaugurated ahead of the Jubilee, blending historic significance with modern design.

By Vatican News

A new pedestrian space has been inaugurated near the Vatican, and more precisely at the start of Via della Conciliazione, the long road that leads from Castel Sant’Angelo to St Peter’ Square. Known as Piazza Pia, the area has been redesigned to create a seamless connection between the Castle and the Colonnade, bringing the Vatican “closer” to those travelling to Rome throughout the Jubilee of Hope. The project, in fact, was completed just days before the Holy Door opens, kicking off the start of the Jubilee year 2025.

A new gateway to the Vatican

The redesigned Piazza Pia has brought Rome and the Vatican closer, creating a welcoming space for visitors and pilgrims alike. Close to the Tiber River, the square now features an expansive pedestrian zone that can accommodate up to 150,000 people. It has been designed with sustainability in mind, and includes shaded areas, fountains, and rainwater drainage systems, all improvements aimed at enhancing both the aesthetic and functional qualities of the area.

Parolin: Ancient and modern in harmony

The Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin was present at the inauguration, and in representing the Holy See, described the transformation of the Piazza as the culmination of decades of effort. He traced its roots back to the Jubilee of 1950 and the creation of Via della Conciliazione under Pope Pius XII. “In this space, ancient and modern come together harmoniously,” he said, whilst highlighting the symbolic and practical importance of uniting a city historically divided by the Tiber. Cardinal Parolin praised the engineering ingenuity behind the project and celebrated its role in connecting pilgrims to the Vatican.

Meloni: A place for reflection

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon, who also attended the event, reflected on the importance of pilgrimage and introspection during the Jubilee. "A pilgrim’s backpack is light because it carries only the essentials," she noted, as she expressed hope that the Jubilee would offer visitors a chance to focus on faith and simplicity.

Overcoming challenges

The project, overseen by Italian infrastructure agency Anas, faced significant challenges, including archaeological discoveries near the new underpass. Throughout the months of work, engineers worked closely with cultural heritage authorities to preserve ancient artefacts while improving access and traffic flow. The final result is a modern space surrounded by history, seamlessly blending the Vatican's spiritual significance with the practical needs of a bustling capital city.

The inauguration concluded with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, symbolising the opening of this reimagined gateway to the Vatican, ready to welcome millions of pilgrims during the Jubilee year.