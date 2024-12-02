Cardinal Zenari: Hope is dying in Syria as people just want to escape

A destroyed Syrian army helicopter sits on the tarmac near the Syrian city of Aleppo (AFP or licensors)

The Apostolic Nuncio to Syria, Cardinal Mario Zenari, shares the “fear, anxiety, and uncertainty” of the Christian community in Aleppo, which was recently captured by jihadist rebels.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

“Hope is dead" in Syria, and people only wish "to escape," after 14 years of conflict, extreme poverty, international sanctions, an earthquake, and a new wave of violence, according to Cardinal Mario Zenari.

The ltalian-born Cardinal has served as the Apostolic Nuncio to Syria for over 16 years.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Zenari expressed deep concern over the capture of Aleppo on November 30.

Syria's second-largest city is, for the first time, completely outside the control of the Syrian government and in the hands of jihadist rebels.

Over 350 people are dead, with thousands already displaced—a number expected to rise, Cardinal Zenari said, adding that Syria faces a new emergency and another war.

Despite the darkness of the situation facing Syrians, the Cardinal expressed hopes the Jubilee of Hope may bring a “breath of fresh air," though Syrians are exhausted and struggle to envision a future.

The following is a transcript of the interview with Cardinal Zenari:

Q: Your Eminence, there seems to be no peace for Syria.

Unfortunately, Syria had not been mentioned in the news for about three years—it had disappeared from media radars. Now it has returned to headlines with these tragic events.

I am in contact with Christian communities, bishops, priests, and religious in Aleppo to monitor the evolving situation. In some areas, there is a certain calm, though a suspicious one.

There is also a lot of fear. Government offices have disappeared, the army is nowhere to be seen, and armed groups are roaming, having promised not to harm civilians. So far, they seem to have kept this promise, but people remain fearful and are staying locked in their homes.

A couple of days ago, those who were able left hurriedly by car for other parts of Syria. We'll see what happens in the coming days; we hope it's not the worst.

Q: On Sunday, the Franciscans' Holy Land College was bombed, though there were thankfully no casualties. You mentioned reassurances about civilian safety, but are people still at risk?

We'll see in the coming days. Everything remains very uncertain; anxiety, fear, and insecurity prevail.

The bishops have reassured their faithful that they will stay in Aleppo, as have priests and religious, remaining alongside their people. It's a very uncertain and difficult time.

Q: Do you fear the violence might spread from Aleppo to other cities?

It's hard to predict. Just as the capture of Aleppo by armed groups a few days ago surprised not only Aleppo's residents but all Syrians, we cannot foresee what the future holds for this region or Syria in general.

Life is filled with uncertainty. Moreover, the entire Middle East is on fire, and geopolitical cards have been reshuffled.

Q: What does this mean for young people? Will it spur another wave of emigration?

Certainly. The number of internally displaced people has already increased and continues to rise, with many arriving here in Damascus and other coastal areas.

Approximately 7 million people are internally displaced—a worrying number that is bound to grow, as will the number of refugees.

Let us remember that among refugees in neighboring countries, there are around 6 million Syrians.

Between those displaced internally and externally, Syria holds the tragic record of having approximately 13 million refugees, over half of its population. This number is inevitably increasing.

The people, especially the youth, have lost hope for the country's future. There is no sign of reconstruction, no economic recovery, no work—so the only desire is to leave.

Q: Advent began on Sunday, and the universal Church is preparing for the Jubilee. How will Syrian Christians experience this time?

Unfortunately, hope here is dead, dying, or in some cases already buried.

We hope this Jubilee, with the theme "Pilgrims of Hope," will offer a breath of fresh air to people who have suffered war, hunger, and unemployment for 14 years.

This is the reality… The only wish of the population, as I mentioned, is to escape. With these latest events in Aleppo, this desire to emigrate has only grown.

Q: Is there a message you'd like to give the international community?

To the international community, I would say it’s essential to help resolve conflicts, but prevention should come first.

Some recent global conflicts were foreseeable—action should have been taken earlier. In the Middle East, in Ukraine…

I would stress the importance of preventing wars, taking action beforehand. Otherwise, we find ourselves trying to fix the broken pieces after everything has already shattered.

