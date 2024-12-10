Cardinal Parolin expresses hopes for future of all in Syria

The Cardinal Secretary of State is in Milan, Italy, for an event at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and the awarding of the Al Issa Research Award for Arab-Islamic Studies. On the sidelines of the event, the Cardinal comments on the situation in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad noting how quickly it happened and the scenarios opening up with hopes for the respect of all, dialogue, and harmony.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, expressed concern over how quickly things unfolded in Syria, where a regime that seemed so solid was "swept away." His hope is that those who take power can create "a system respectful of everyone." He was speaking just days following the fall of President Assad at the hands of rebels, while now in Damascus the nation's government palace hosts meetings to form a new transitional government.

Cardinal Parolin is in Milan, Italy, for a meeting at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore entitled "Studies for Dialogue. Al Issa Research Award for Arab-Islamic Studies," during which a research grant promoted by the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Muhammad Al-Issa, for young researchers focusing on Arab-Islamic culture will be presented.

Rapid changes

The rapid developments in Syria offer "a good opportunity to continue building bridges" with the Muslim world, Cardinal Parolin commented speaking with journalists who asked for his reaction about the current situation. The most pressing issue is the turmoil of the past 72 hours in Syria. "I believe we are all concerned about what is happening in Syria, particularly because of the speed with which events have unfolded. It's difficult to understand what is going on," the Vatican Secretary of State emphasised. "It is striking to me that a regime that seemed so strong, so solid, has been completely swept away in such a short time."

Hopes for openness

There are cautious hopes a system open and respectful of all. "Let us now see what scenarios unfold... Perhaps it is a little premature to speculate," he says, adding, "We have had some indications about respect for Christian communities, so we really hope that there can be a future of respect for all." The hope "is that those who come to power will try to create a regime that is open to and respectful of everyone."

The Holy See continues its work of dialogue and diplomacy, though it does not have "formal roles," the Cardinal clarified. In Ukraine, for example, "no formal negotiations have been initiated, but we take respond to all situations to look for conditions that allow dialogue and problem-solving, such as ceasefire agreements, the release of hostages in the Middle East, and humanitarian aid. These are all areas in which we are actively engaged."

The importance of dialogue

As always, dialogue remains a priority. The event at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore marks an opportunity to strengthen the bridges between different religious cultures that share contemporary society. "A timely opportunity," Cardinal Parolin emphasises. "I am very pleased that an institution like the Università Cattolica has taken the lead in this initiative, allowing for mutual understanding, deepening knowledge, and fostering collaboration." "I believe," the Cardinal concluded, "that the challenge today is to collaborate in responding to the many problems and difficulties the world faces. We need to recover synergy and cooperation."

Cardinal Parolin’s engagements

Cardinal Parolin is in Milan participating in the conference at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore alongside University Rector Elena Beccalli, together with Muhammad Al Issa and Wael Farouq, Associate Professor of Arabic Language and Literature. Late on Tuesday 10 December morning, the Cardinal will celebrate the Mass in preparation for Christmas, and in the afternoon, he will attend the 4 p.m. presentation of the book "For a New Economy" by Dr. Beccalli, which explores the limitations of the current economic paradigm and proposes a new model based on ethics, trust, and cooperation. The event will also feature greetings from the Archbishop of Milan, Mario Delpini, and participation from, among others, Alberto Quadrio Curzio, President-emeritus of the Accademia dei Lincei.