Cardinal Krajewski in Ukraine: May this be the last Christmas of war

The Papal Almoner celebrates Mass in the city of Fastiv after opening a soup kitchen in the war-torn area of Ukraine.

By Kielce Gussie

Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Papal Almoner and the Apostolic Nuncio celebrated Christmas Mass with villages heavily affected by the war. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski also inaugurated a soup kitchen in the city of Fastiv—80 kilometers southwest of Kyiv.

Continuing a mission

Cardinal Krajewski, the Papal Almoner’s mission, to Ukraine has not finished. The new phase began with Pope Francis’ gift of a new medical van for the city of Lviv and 6,000 ultrasound machines for damaged hospitals. The Pope stays informed about the initiative and the situation in the country.

When Cardinal Krajewski arrived in Kyiv on December 23, Pope Francis called him. “He wanted to know how the mission was going, which, as we know, is somewhat dangerous,” the Cardinal explained.

Bringing Christmas to all

In the city of Fastiv, home to 60,000 people, Cardinal Krajewski and the Apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, were welcomed with a Christmas performance led by children from the area. Many of the children were from the music school and who are now orphans as a result of the war. They received teddy bears as Christmas presents.

Cardinal Krajewski meeting with children in Fastiv, Ukraine

Earlier that day, the Papal Almoner met with elderly people at a “social house” as well as many of the sick. He took part in a “custom for wishing Merry Christmas,” which involves breaking white bread.

The house, the St. Martin de Porres Center, is run by the Dominican friars and it is there “many refugees have found shelter” and “many volunteers bring food, coming from Kherson to other cities.” For almost 20 years, the center has been a refuge for sick children, single mothers, the homeless, and the elderly.

May 2024 be the last Christmas of war

To close the day, Cardinal Krajewski opened a soup kitchen—which had been missing from the center since 2009. He called it a special importance for the poor and refugees.” Volunteers from all over, but many from Poland, come together to work in the soup kitchen.

The Papal Almoner blesses the soup kitchen

The Cardinal expressed the Pope’s wishes to share the Christmas message with the communities in war-torn areas. “We hope that this will be the last Christmas of war,” he said, encouraging everyone to continue praying. “Faith and prayer can move mountains,” Cardinal Krajewski stressed,” so, if we trust in God, this absurd war will end.”

Miracles of today

The Papal Almoner reflected on the Gospel passage of the feeding of the 5,000. He recalled Jesus’ words: “You give them something to eat.” He explained the “you” is all of us, the entire Church, all believers, and all people of the Gospel.

“This is what is happening in Fastiv,” the Cardinal decsribed, noting the generosity of the people. He pointed out that every day, someone brings bread, rice, pasta, and meat and nothing is missing. “These,” he explained, “are the miracles of today.”