World Fisheries Day: ‘Christians cannot look the other way’

With over 58 million people working in the fishing sector, Cardinal Michael Czerny releases a message for World Fisheries Day, warning against the aggressive economic model that has harmed the environment.

By Kielce Gussie

Each year, the United Nations celebrate World Fisheries Day on November 21 to underscore the importance of having sustainable stocks of fisheries around the world, eliminating illegal and unregulated fishing, and furthering human rights for small-scale fishing communities. This year's theme is "Let the waters teem with living creatures," inspired by the Book of Genesis.

On Tuesday November 12 the Prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Cardinal Michael Czerny, released a message reflecting on the significance of this day.



Fishing: an ancient form of work



“Fishing, which is one of the most ancient forms of human work,” the Prefect explained, “has greatly changed in many parts of the world.” The causes of this change deal with “the harm done to our common home.” The relationship between human work and care for the environment has become unbalanced from the use of “predatory practices and technology for the benefit of an increasingly influential and powerful minority.”

Over 58 million people work in the fisheries and aquaculture sector

With over 58 million people involved in the field of fisheries and aquaculture around the world, Cardinal Czerny warned against turning a blind eye towards actions that disregard care for the environment. He said, “the Church shares in the joys and hopes but also the sorrows and grief” of humanity who must now place an emphasis on fraternity rather than “globalization of indifference" to protect and preserve the environment.



"Beyond passivity and pessimism”

The Prefect recalled Pope Franics’ words at the first World Meeting of Popular Movements, praising their conscious efforts to take a stand against passivity and pessimism. The Pope said their “most important contribution” was not stepping back but taking the lead.

To do this, the Prefect explained, the emphasis must be placed on using technology to “uphold the dignity and security of labor and restoring a balance between individuals, work and the environment.” He urged lawmakers to defend small communities, family and local organizations of fishermen as they have the opportunity to “contribute directly and effectively to the common good.”

One step towards this was the One Ocean Summit in 2022, where 14 countries pledged to combat illegal fishing with the objective to manage fishery resources in a sustainable manner.

In his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si’, the Pope warned against exploitation and destruction of the environment

A Pope for the environment

Cardinal Czerny ended by drawing on Pope Francis’ words highlighting the importance of prayer in being open “to sharing the goods that are destined for all because they come from creation.”

Care for humanity's shared home has been an ongoing theme of Francis’ pontificate. In his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si’, the Pope warned against exploitation and destruction of the environment and he challenged everyone to see the environment as “a collective good, the patrimony of all humanity and the responsibility” of all.