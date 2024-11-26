Cardinal Czerny visits Valencia to bring Pope's solidarity to all affected by Storm Dana

Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, visits Valencia and nearby areas devastated by the Storm Dana to convey Pope Francis' solidarity.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

One week since his visit to Valencia, Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development still cannot erase the haunting images left by the Dana flood.. On November 15 and 16, he visited the Spanish city, which was ravaged in late October by the strong rains and flooding, a disaster that claimed over 200 lives, left countless people missing, and destroyed homes, businesses, bridges, and metro systems. Just as he did when he visited Ukraine after the war broke out in 2022, as well as crisis-stricken areas such as parts of the Amazon and areas in Africa, Czerny brought Pope Francis’ message of closeness and solidarity.

During his trip to spain, he also visited towns near Valencia, including Alfafar, Benetússer, Catarroja, La Torre, Picanya, and Paiporta, the epicentre of the tragedy. Helaid a flower before the image of Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados (Our Lady of the Forsaken), the patroness of Valencia, to honour all those those affected by the storm.

"Cemeteries of cars"

In an interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal Czerny shared his impressions, emotions, and observations from his two-day visit. "The physical destruction is overwhelming. We saw watermarks in churches, schools, and homes that ranged from 2 to 4 metres in height. Entire neighborhoods were swept away, leaving debris as a testament to the flood's power," he explained. What shocked him most was the sight of over 100,000 destroyed vehicles: “There were ‘cemeteries’ of cars, piled on top of each other, and deformed metal, showing the sheer force of the water".

Cars destroyed by the floodings

The Church, first to open its doors

In Valencia, Cardinal Czerny met with locals, including government officials, priests, families of victims, volunteers, and Archbishop Enrique Benavent Vidal, who had visited every affected parish. Many residents expressed deep gratitude to the Church, which was "the first to open its doors and become a ‘field hospital'," which stood in stark contrast to the slow response of public authorities. "People told us they received emergency alerts on their phones hours after the disaster had already struck," Cardinal Czerny noted.

Churches transformed into centres for help and support

Volunteer reponse

Cardinal Czerny described some stories of survival as “providential.” In one instance, people narrowly escaped by moving to higher floors just before the floodwaters engulfed their homes. "These stories of survival are deeply moving and suggest divine protection amid the tragedy," he said.

He was equally inspired by the extraordinary response of volunteers: "We met a young American woman, a high-level professional, who came to volunteer. Her father and two younger brothers, upon hearing about the disaster, immediately traveled from the United States to help. Their selflessness was a powerful example of the universal call to service that transcends borders and cultures."

During his address, Pope Francis once again asked for prayers and solidarity for Valencia, encouraging not only material aid but also spiritual support for those affected by the disaster.

Churches as Centres of aid and hope

One of the most striking sights for Czerny was seeing churches in Valencia transformed into makeshift food distribution centres. "With shops closed, these sacred spaces became essential for distributing aid and serving as places of compassion, faith, and hope amid immense suffering," he said. "In these moments, we saw Christ leave the tabernacle and become present-not sacramentally, but in the people who were suffering and those who served them."

The sight of priests, nuns, and volunteers tirelessly working in the mud, counseling traumatized individuals, distributing food, and offering comfort was a powerful and inspiring testimony, Cardinal Czerny reflected.

Cardinal Czerny with Archbishop Benavent and volunteers

Priests and missionaries at work

Cardinal Czerny also highlighted the vibrant spirit of young priests in Valencia, whom he described as “true missionaries.” They not only provided material support but also spiritually uplifted the thousands of volunteers who had come to help. "They brought comfort, encouragement, and relief with incredible dedication," he said. Nuns, dressed in rubber boots and mud-stained habits, worked shoulder to shoulder with young volunteers and Caritas staff.

One particularly moving scene involved a young father and his 10-year-old son volunteering together. "The father was teaching his son the true meaning of Christian service," Cardinal Czerny remarked.

Cardinal Czerny presides over Holy Mass for the victims of the floodings

Mass for the victims

In Paiporta, Czerny concelebrated Mass at the Church of Saint George the Martyr with Archbishop Benavent, Vicar Jesús Corbí Vidagañ, and nearly all the priests from the affected parishes. The Mass was offered for the deceased and those still suffering. Hundreds of people attended, and the service became a moment to reaffirm the Church’s ongoing presence and support for the community.

Cardinal Czerny also observed powerful symbols of resilience, such as statues of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and saints that had been swept away by the floodwaters but were later recovered, some still intact but covered in mud.

The road to recovery

The path to rebuilding in Valencia is long and uncertain. “For many, recovery will be almost impossible,” Czerny admitted, noting that family-run shops and small businesses may never reopen. However, hope endures, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Church, which continues to bring God’s grace and work to heal the bodies, minds, and spirits of those impacted by this devastating catastrophe.

Meeting some of the people affected by the flooding