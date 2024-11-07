Cardinal Parolin offers best wishes to Trump on election victory

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Gregorian University, Cardinal Secretary of State expresses his hope that US President-elect Trump will govern with wisdom, “because this is the principal virtue of leaders according to the Bible.”

By Christopher Wells

In the wake of US presidential elections, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, told reporters, “Of course we wish [Trump] well. At the beginning of his mandate, we wish him much wisdom, because that is the principal virtue of leaders according to the Bible.”



The Cardinal went on to say that the president-elect will have to work “above all to be the president of the whole country” in order to the overcome the polarisation that increasingly marks our age. At the same time, he expressed his hope that Trump would be “an element of détente and pacification in the current conflicts that are bloodying his world.”

Bringing an end to war

Asked about Trump’s promises to bring an end to several ongoing wars, Cardinal Parolin replied, “Let us hope,” while acknowledging, “I don’t think he has a magic wand.” He emphasized that ending war takes humility, willingness, and a desire to pursue the interests of humanity as a whole, rather than focusing on particular interests.

Concerning the conflicts in Ukraine and the Holy Land, the Secretary of State noted that Trump has not explained concretely how he will work to end the wars. “Let’s see what he will propose after he takes office,” Parolin said.

Migration: The position of the Holy See is clear

In response to questions about Trump’s promise to deport “millions” of immigrants from the United States, Cardinal Parolin said, “It seems to me that the position of the Pope and the Holy see is very clear in this regard. We are for a wise policy towards immigrants and therefore one that does not go to these extremes.”

He added that Pope Francis has given “very precise, very clear” indications concerning migration, adding “I believe this is the only way to address the problems and solve them in a humane manner.”

The defence of life

Cardinal Parolin agreed that there are some issues where Trump’s policies align more closely with the positions of the Holy See, such as the “defence of life.”

However, the cardinal said, “I believe this should be common policy; it should try to gather consensus around this issue and not become a policy once again of polarization and division.”

He insisted on the need to listen to one another, and said he hoped Trump’s promises to defend life “will also broaden the consensus in this sense.”

Dialogue for the common good

Cardinal Parolin said he did not think the relationship between the Holy See and the United States would change with the new administration, as he noted, “We maintained relations with President Trump even during his previous term in office, so more or less we will continue.”

Acknowledging closeness on some issues and differences on others, Cardinal Parolin said, this will be the occasion to exercise dialogue and try to find more points of consensus together, always for the benefit of the common good and of peace in the world.”

Relations with China

Finally, responding to a question about the Holy See’s relationship with China, Cardinal Parolin said, “We have moved forward with China… the dialogue is ongoing, in small steps but ongoing, so we confirm this line.”

While recognizing the reactions to this policy from America, Cardinal Parolin insisted the Holy See’s interest in China “is essentially an ecclesial interest,” and that a greater recognition of this orientation could change the “evaluations” of the relationship by other nations.