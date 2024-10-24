Vatican and Czech Republic Accord to ensure religious freedom

The Vatican Secretary of State and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic sign an Accord on religious freedom (file photo)

Signed by the Vatican Secretary of State and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, a new agreement recognizes the Catholic Church's right to self-govern and reaffirms freedom of conscience, thought, and religion for all people.

By Kielce Gussie

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, and the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, have signed an Accord to “strengthen the bonds of friendship” between the two nations.

An agreement for religious freedom

The 16-article agreement encourages collaboration between the two countries, specifically aimed at serving the “common good and the spiritual, human, and cultural values of the Czech people.” The document guarantees religious freedom and the Church’s ability to carry out its mission.

The bilateral agreement also confirms the right to liberty of thought, religion, and conscience for all people—not only Catholics—and states that religious worship can be regulated by law only if absolutely necessary to protect public order, wellbeing, and others’ rights.

Separation of Church and State



In the Accord, the Czech State acknowledges the Catholic Church’s right to function according to its own rules, to self-govern, and to freely select its ministers. It further guarantees the right to conscientious objection regarding military service and healthcare; protection is also provided for the sacramental seal of confession.

Diplomatic ties between the Czech Republic and the Vatican were first established in 1919 (FILE PHOTO)

According to a census from 2021, only about 10% of the Czech population identifies as Catholic. With this agreement, the Church’s right to create their own educational and charitable organizations, provide healthcare, and facilitate pastoral care for the military is solidified.

The Accord will be sent to Pope Francis and the Parliament of the Czech Republic to be reviewed and ratified and it will be effective the first day of the month after both parties have ratified the document.



Ties between the two countries



Relations between the Czech Republic and the Vatican were first established in 1919—when it was part of the country of Czechoslovakia. Ties weakened after the rise of communism in the country and the Vatican representative was expelled in 1950. Forty years later, in April 1990, on the day before his papal trip to the country, Pope John Paul II re-established diplomatic ties. In 1993, Czechoslovakia was dissolved and split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Czech Republic became officially independent in 1993.