Synod leaders address challenging questions from university students

Students from across the United States convene in Rome to engage in conversation with the leadership of the Secretariat of the Synod.

By Linda Bordoni

Some 140 university students, primarily from North America, gathered in the Paul VI Hall on Friday evening to engage directly with leaders of the Secretariat of the Synod.

The event, titled “University Students in Dialogue with Synod Leaders,” featured a series of relevant questions posed by the students and answered by Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Relator of the Synod, Sr. Leticia Salazar, Chancellor of the Diocese of San Bernardino, and Bishop Daniel Flores of the Diocese of Brownsville in south Texas.

The roundtable setup, which mirrored that of the ongoing 2nd Session of the Synod on Synodality, symbolized Pope Francis' vision for the Church to walk together on a journey of listening and engagement.

Addressing the challenge of listening

The first question came from Asia Chan, a student from Trinidad and Tobago, who expressed her struggle to express her faith in a different culture and asked how the Church could improve future consultations to ensure more voices are heard.

Cardinal Grech responded, acknowledging the challenge and sharing that the Church's current synodal process is unprecedented in its scope of listening. He noted that while there is still room for improvement, this synod has involved significantly more people than previous ones.

“During the Synod on the Family” the Cardinal said, “Only 80 out of 114 Bishops’ Conferences participated. This time 112 out of 114 submitted their report: that means a good chunk of people have been heard.”

He also noted that this time more than 20,000 people participated on a digital platform, so “Participation has been very good and promises to be better in future.”

“Listening is fundamental,” he continued, stressing the importance of hearing not only opinions but also the Holy Spirit's guidance in a process that “will help the Church become more synodal, creating a culture of encounter rooted in listening to both God and to each other.”

Engaging young people on the margins

Alexandra, a Venezuelan student who grew up in the Middle East, asked why young people not engaged with the Church should care about synodality, and how the Church could create spaces for those who feel hurt by it.

Cardinal Hollerich emphasized the importance of listening to people, not just their opinions, in today’s polarized world.

He pointed to the clash of opinions that currently characterizes the USA and said “polarization is a way of thinking very far from synodality, as is the digital world, where you only follow people who have the same opinions as you – and if you disagree it becomes very oppositional.”

But, he added, “A person with a different opinion is not an enemy; we are part of the same humanity. We have to find common solutions.”

In the Church, he said, it is easier because we are sisters and brothers; we share the same Baptism.

“I think the world can learn from that,” he said, “and it would be nice if we could open up to other beliefs and religions to discuss in global fraternity the big issues of our world” as synodality offers a way to bring people together, recognizing their shared humanity.

The world, Cardinal Hollerich said, could learn from the Church’s approach to synodality, particularly in creating spaces for respectful dialogue that addresses global issues like peace, justice, and ecology.

Faithfulness to tradition amid synodal change

Sondra, a student from San Francisco, raised concerns about how the emphasis on experience in the synodal process might affect faithfulness to tradition and truth.

Bishop Flores responded by reassuring her that synodality does not compromise the Church’s mission to proclaim the Gospel. He acknowledged the challenge of listening to those with different views but affirmed that it is essential to understanding the realities people face.

"How do you remain faithful to the Church? The church has been messy for 2000 years, but the Spirit keeps it together. What do I bring to Rome from South Texas? I do not worry that the faith of the Church will be compromised if we listen to each other," he said.

The synodal process, he explained. helps deepen understanding without undermining the Church’s core teachings.

Moving from discussion to action

Joseph, a student from New Orleans involved in youth ministry, asked how the synod could transform discussions into concrete action.

Sr. Leticia Salazar emphasized the transformative nature of the synodal process. She likened it to St. Ignatius of Loyola’s invitation to experience scripture as if one were present in the scene. Sitting at the same tables as synod participants, she said, is a powerful experience that fosters communion and transformation.

Sr Leticia expressed hope that the students would carry this experience back to their communities, making synodality a lived reality. She added that the process is not merely theoretical but a way of discerning and building together as one Church.

“What is going to happen after this time here? It will continue in San Bernardino and hopefully in the whole Church,” she said. “It is a way of finding Jesus in one another, it is not an idea, it is building together and discerning together God’s will.”

In this time of polarization, Sr Leticia continued, “Synodality has a gentle way of announcing the Good News in a very respectful way.”

“I am very hopeful for the United States to see you here,” she concluded, “The beauty is we are not by ourselves. Pope Francis does not want to do his mission by himself; he called the whole Church to do it with him. Make it real!”

Synodality in theological and ministerial formation

Fabio from El Salvador, a theology scholar, asked how seminaries and theological schools could foster synodality.

Bishop Flores responded by encouraging theologians and seminarians to engage with the realities of the people they serve. He stressed the importance of stepping out of academic environments to experience the lives of those on the margins.

Cardinal Grech added that seminaries and theological programs must be re-evaluated through a synodal lens. He invited students and theologians to contribute to this ongoing conversation, underscoring that synodality must permeate every level of Church formation.

Interfaith dialogue and global synodality

Mika from Cincinnati asked the 6th and last question regarding how the Church could support the laity in promoting interfaith dialogue and what lessons synodality could learn from other faith traditions.

Cardinal Hollerich reflected on his experience in Japan, where he taught students of various religions. He shared how this encounter helped him recognize that God is already present in all cultures and religions.

The Cardinal emphasized that synodality can teach the world that religion should not be a source of conflict but rather a path to greater fraternity and called for the Church to act together with other faith traditions to address global challenges, such as social and ecological justice, as brothers and sisters united by a common mission.

“We have to show we do not just speak, we have to act together, to meet together and grow in esteem, love and friendship and take action for the good of humanity. That is part of our mission, and part of that mission is also proclaiming God,” he said.

A mosaic of prayers and questions

At the conclusion of the session, the students presented a mosaic artwork representing the prayers and questions that had arisen during their time in Rome. Each of the panellists was invited to contribute a prayer, symbolizing the collective hope for a more synodal, inclusive, and listening Church.