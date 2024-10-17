Synod Briefing - Day 13: A Mediterranean Assembly to listen to migrants

At the press briefing on October 17, in the Vatican Press Office, praise is expressed for the work of Churches committed to pastoral care for human mobility. Focus is also on attention to youth and people with disabilities, with calls for stronger ties between the Roman Curia and local communities.

By Antonella Palermo and Roberto Paglialonga

During the Synod's morning session, the idea of a "Mediterranean ecclesial assembly" was proposed to hear the voices of migrants. The assembly expressed gratitude for the role of Churches in welcoming migrants and praised the networks supporting this mission.

Among the topics discussed was the attention given to young people and to those with disabilities, with hopes for stronger connections between the Roman Curia and local communities. Tomorrow, it was reported, Cardinals Hollerich and Grech, Sister Salazar, and Bishop Flores will meet with university students to discuss topics from the assembly.

Focus on disability and interfaith dialogue

346 people were present in the Hall, and the discussion continued with free interventions on topics 2 and 3 of the Instrumentum Laboris. There was a call to revitalize the role of parishes, more direct involvement of young people, and genuine attention to people with disabilities, including the creation of a specific council for them. Other issues raised included the role of "virtual networks," like Talitha Kum, and how to integrate them into Episcopal Conferences, as well as the proposal for a common platform for students of different religions attending Catholic schools. Tomorrow, Cardinals Jean-Claude Hollerich and Mario Grech, Sister Leticia Salazar, and Bishop Daniel Flores will meet with university students to discuss the Synod’s topics.

Stronger ties between Rome and local Churches

Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, highlighted the essential role of religious orders, particularly in places of great suffering and distress or education. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between synodality and primacy, which has been discussed in the open forums. Ruffini pointed out that it is surprising that, so many years after Vatican II, the theological status of Episcopal Conferences remains unclear. The suggestion was made to consult local Churches more when preparing documents and for Vatican dicasteries to visit smaller communities and dioceses more often.

Building fraternal bonds

Sister Samuela Maria Rigon, Superior General of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother, spoke about the synodal experience and emphasized the importance of building fraternal relationships. She noted that about a quarter of the Synod participants are laypeople, young people, and religious, all of whom have the opportunity to speak. While tensions arise from different views on certain topics, she explained that these are not polarizations but multiple polarities, such as the male/female dynamic.

The Synod in the Asian Church

Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar, and President of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), provided a brief overview of the synodal process in Asia. He spoke about the increased involvement of young people in digital evangelization, creative pastoral initiatives, and the challenges posed by clericalism. Despite resistance from some bishops, the FABC is satisfied with the progress made, particularly the Church's commitment to listening to everyone.

Need for structural change

Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix of Québec, Canada, emphasized the need for the Church to "listen," especially to those who are different, and avoid resolving problems solely through violence. He called for structural changes, particularly in mission practices, the media, and deepening spiritual life.

Adapting to the contemporary world

The conversation also touched on decentralization between Rome and Episcopal Conferences, and the relationship between listening and implementing changes. Prefect Ruffini explained that the idea of granting more powers to local Churches has been a long-standing reflection within the Church, especially since Vatican II.

Possibility of a Ministry of Listening

A proposal for a "ministry of listening" was raised but remains under discussion. Cardinal Bo emphasized that this Synod is unique because it truly is a process, and hopes that each bishop will consider holding a diocesan synod to continue the work started here.

Synod Briefing - 17 October 2024