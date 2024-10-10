Synod briefing – Day 8: Walking the path of Christian Unity

The Synodal Assembly on Thursday focuses on Christian Unity. Cardinal Koch, Orthodox Metropolitan Job, Anglican Bishop Warner, and Mennonite Pastor Graber feature as guests at the daily briefing for the press.

By Roberto Paglialonga and Lorena Leonardi

Following instructions from the General Secretariat of the Synod, special rapporteur Father Giacomo Costa encouraged Synod participants to be creative, not to be afraid of “desborde” - the Spanish word for "overflowing", said Cristiane Murray at Thursday’s Synod Briefing for the Press.

The Deputy Director of the Holy See Press Office moderated the briefing presented by Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and President of the Synodal Information Commission, and by Sheila Peres, Secretary of the Commission.

Concluding reports from the Circles

This morning’s Synod work, attended by 342 members, took place solely within the smaller Circles, without open interventions, and the concluding reports on the second module of work were delivered. Additionally, Ruffini noted, some “methodological guidelines” were provided, including “encouragement for creativity and ‘overflowing.’” This word, Ruffini recalled, is used in Spanish as “desborde,” a word also used by the Pope in Querida Amazonia and during the 2019 Amazon Synod. The hope, Ruffini added, “is for there to be an increasing ‘overflow,’” rooted in restlessness and the wish to go forward.

In the afternoon, the work of sharing and discernment on the third module of the Instrumentum Laboris, the section titled “Pathways,” was to continue, Peres explained in her remarks. This will be preceded by a time of prayer and meditation led by Dominican Father and Cardinal-elect Timothy Radcliffe and by an introduction to the module by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the Synod's General Rapporteur.

At the Synod on Thursday

A mutual exchange of gifts

Voice was then given to the guests at the briefing, who focused on ecumenism, which forms an inseparable pair with synodality.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, summed up the concept with these words: “The synodal journey is ecumenical. And the ecumenical journey cannot be anything but synodal.”

Defining the ecumenical dimension as “one of the most relevant aspects of this Synod,” the cardinal emphasized how fundamental “the exchange of gifts, in which we learn from one another, with the conviction that no Church is so rich that it does not need the contribution of other Churches, and no Church is so poor that it has nothing to offer” is to both ecumenism and synodality.

Holiness is the surest path to unity

The cardinal took the opportunity to highlight how the presence of fraternal delegates is more significant in this session than in the previous one, and he assured their participation in the ecumenical vigil organized for tomorrow, October 11, in collaboration with the Taizé community.

The prayer inspiring the meeting, he said, will be drawn from two conciliar texts: the dogmatic constitution Lumen gentium and the Decree on Ecumenism Unitatis redintegratio.

The venue chosen for the event, Piazza dei Protomartiri Romani in the Vatican is not coincidental: “Tradition locates the martyrdom of Peter there. It reminds us,” Cardinal Koch concluded, “that holiness is the surest path to unity.”

Dialogue builds foundations, not compromises

His Eminence Job, Metropolitan of Pisidia and co-president of the International Joint Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church, was the first of the three fraternal delegates to speak. He stated that on issues such as primacy, synodality, ministries, and conciliarity, the dialogue between Orthodox and Catholics “has been ongoing for 20 years with progress, not only to bring us closer and reconcile us but also to bear fruit in the internal life of each Church.”

The metropolitan also mentioned the recent document from the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, The Bishop of Rome, noting that what impressed him in the publication is “the convergence of all these dialogues. It shows that it is not merely about finding some ‘compromise’ between Churches but about laying the foundations for a common life of Christian unity.”

A safe space in which to open hearts to one another

Anglican Bishop Martin Warner of Chichester, co-president of the “English-Welsh Anglican-Roman Catholic Committee,” focused on the value of the relational experience, which distinguishes this Synod from those of the Church of England.

Since the then-Anglican Primate, Michael Ramsey received the episcopal ring from Paul VI, Warner emphasized, “We can look at each other, recognize our differences but also the importance of exchanging gifts to grow in our respective experiences.”

Unlike Anglican synodal sessions, Catholic ones are characterized by prayer and silence, and, crucially, “they are not legislative,” he explained, and this, Bishop Warner added, ensures “a protected space in which hearts can be opened to one another, in conversation with the Spirit, to look creatively and courageously at the challenges of this century.”

Every voice is important

Finally, Reverend Anne-Cathy Graber, a pastor from the Mennonite World Conference and secretary for ecumenical relations, who is participating in the Synod for the first time, said she was “surprised by the invitation,” as she belongs to a “little-known church” that emerged from the Reformation in the 16th century and is characterized by the baptism of believers and active nonviolence.

Reflecting on her presence, she observed: “The Catholic Church does not need our voice, which is very small, but this in itself says much about synodality - it shows that every voice matters, every voice is important.”

For Pastor Graber, “Christian unity is not only a promise for tomorrow, it is here and now, and we can already see it. We are not only close but belong to the same body of Christ, we are members of one another, as St. Paul said.”

“Even though we do not have voting rights as fraternal delegates, “our voice and presence were welcomed just like everyone else's. The equal dignity of baptism is visible. There is no powerful Church dominating from above. We are all a people walking together and seeking,” she continued.

Ecumenism is not in crisis

The Q&A session touched particularly on the themes of relations within ecumenical dialogue and between the primacy of the Bishop of Rome and synodality.

Cardinal Koch explained that “what we are doing demonstrates that ecumenism is not in crisis, but faces various challenges.” He acknowledged, in response to questions by journalists, that “a sad situation exists, caused in part by the words of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, which led to a rupture with Constantinople, but we must distinguish these positions from the ongoing journey.”

Indeed, he emphasized, “There is a mixed commission involving 15 Orthodox Churches that continues to work, meaning that dialogue is ongoing with the hope of creating a better future, including the hope of preparing a plenary assembly together.”

The importance of small gestures

This assurance was also highlighted by the Metropolitan of Pisidia: “The Church of Christ remains active, despite the political positions expressed by Kirill, because theological dialogue continues to lay solid foundations,” he stated.

“This is a movement; there is no pause in our journey,” Koch added. “The ecumenical movement is realized by walking together, praying together, collaborating together. Jesus Himself does not command Christian unity but prays for it: what better can we do than pray for it to be realized as a gift of the Holy Spirit?”

Perhaps “what is expected,” Rev. Graber interjected, are “small symbolic gestures of reconciliation that are still lacking.”

Regarding the relationship between Petrine primacy and synodality, Cardinal Koch clarified that “we can affirm that synodality and primacy are not in opposition. On the contrary: one does not exist without the other and vice versa.”

He added that “primacy is not an opposition, but an opportunity to discuss and find common ground.”

The question of sacramental hospitality

Addressing the issue of sacramental hospitality, it was recalled that the Pope has set up a dedicated working group, and that “there is still no common vision of the Church and sacraments in the dialogue between Western Churches.”

Job expressed hope that “we can one day agree on a single date for Easter between Christians and Orthodox, but for now, this remains just a wish.”

Answering questions on the so-called women’s ministries, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity emphasized “the sensitivity of the topic, for which the Pope has established 10 working groups.”

He noted that “also the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has been working on it for some time: two study commissions have not reached a unanimous conclusion, indicating that further study is needed. It is important, therefore, to combine the passion of these questions with the patience of study,” the cardinal concluded.

