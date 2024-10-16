Synod Briefing – Day 12: Importance of discerning the consensus

At the Synod press briefing on October 16, the coordinator of the theologian experts, Fr. Dario Vitali, emphasizes that the task of the working groups of theologians and canonists is to “always listen to the Spirit,” while the assembly addressed topics such as Church unity and the competencies of the Bishops’ Conferences.

By Alessandro Di Bussolo and Roberto Paglialonga

The unity of the Church and the competencies of the Bishops’ Conferences, in an increasingly synodal style, were among the topics addressed on October 15 and 16, during the meetings in the Paul VI Audience Hall for the second session of the Synod on Synodality.

The four speakers at the briefing in the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday highlighted the role of theologian experts and canonists in this second session, along with the importance of discerning the consensus that moves the Church forward while listening to the Spirit.

Initial proposals from the language table reports

Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and President of the Information Commission, along with Dr. Sheila Pires, Secretary of the Commission, provided updates on the assembly.

For the last two days, “we have been discussing the final part of Instrumentum laboris,” Dr. Ruffini said, “and the small groups have been working to present, with the speakers from the language tables, an initial proposal” of issues to address.

The digital world and parishes

In the Paul VI Hall, the Prefect emphasized, “the Church has always referred to the city, to the places where it lived, guided by the bishop in a close relationship with the territory.”

He also stated, “the Church must live in the digital world,” taking into account “the dangers that exist.” From the groups, “attention to parishes as places of encounter emerged,” Dr. Ruffini continued. “But there is also a need to be creative and to imagine, to expand the places of our Church into other realms,” particularly the digital one.

Furthermore, Synod participants had highlighted “the need to identify and strengthen existing synodal structures, in a gift exchange between local and continental Churches.” Regarding Bishops’ Conferences, noted Dr. Ruffini, delegates said “they promote communion, but that it is still necessary to better define their status.”

The synodal role of Bishops’ Conferences

Dr. Ruffini also reported that “the question of whether to delegate doctrinal competencies to the Bishops’ Conferences was addressed, as well as the importance of discovering the beauty of diverse cultures, which, however, are not sufficient on their own.”

He added that “the continental Bishops’ Conferences were seen as the appropriate place to weave synodality at the continental level” and “how to enhance the Bishops’ Conferences as levels of intermediate collegiality.” The Prefect noted that those who spoke were unanimous in recognizing “the importance of preserving the unity of the Church.”

The Petrine ministry in service of unity

“The ministry of the Pope in a time of globalization was discussed,” Dr. Ruffini continued, “and his service to unity not only of the Catholic Church but also regarding other Christians, as the highest moral and spiritual authority.”

In identifying the discussion topics and their priorities, the groups began by looking at the “Bishops’ Conferences in a synodal and missionary key: theological nature, competencies, and authority in doctrinal, liturgical, pastoral, disciplinary, and administrative areas.” Essentially, the question is “how to reconfigure participation in a missionary key in a context of epochal change, in light of the phenomena of human mobility, culture, and the digital environment.”

Furthermore, “how to keep synodality, collegiality, and primacy united; the role of the Roman Curia in light of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium; universal synod, continental ecclesial assemblies, synods, and particular councils.” The subsequent themes will include: “criteria for defining healthy decentralization, the Church of Churches, the exchange of gifts, the local-universal articulation, subsidiarity, and sui iuris Churches.”

Evangelization of the cultural world

In her remarks, Dr. Pires highlighted attention to the evangelization of culture, acknowledging that everyone is part of a missionary land and noting the role of small grassroots communities that can make parishes more vibrant.

Dr. Pires stated, “the Synod has highlighted the need to adapt to cultural and digital changes, promoting a more synodal and missionary Church: the discussion emphasized the unity of faith and the Church's capacity to respond to contemporary challenges.”

The four speakers at the briefing

The panel included an Italian priest and theologian, Fr. Dario Vitali, coordinator of the Synod's expert theologians and professor of ecclesiology at the Pontifical Gregorian University; Spanish priest, Fr. José San José Prisco, professor of Canon Law and Dean of the Pontifical University of Salamanca, a member of the Confraternity of Diocesan Priestly Workers, an expert in formation and vocation; Klára Antonia Csiszàr, Romanian by birth and Dean of the Faculty of Theology and Vice-Rector of the Catholic University of Linz in Austria; and Australian priest, Fr. Ormond Rush, theological consultant for the Synod Secretariat and lecturer at the Australian Catholic University in Brisbane.

Fr. Vitali: Collegial work of the four groups of theologians

In his remarks, Fr. Vitali emphasized that the task of the four language groups of theologians which he coordinates (English, French, Spanish-Portuguese, Italian) is to “re-read the proposals of the Assembly by identifying the emerging elements of consensus,” and to create collegial reports that indicate “to those who must draft the final text the points of convergence and those that are problematic.”

What matters in the Church’s journey, in listening to the Spirit, is consensus. It is not necessary to seek out and highlight dissonant elements. It is the responsibility of the theologians, Fr. Vitali clarified, “to recognize the type of consensus that matures in the assembly, so that the text is consistent with what has been shared among the participants and with what the Spirit is indicating to the Church.”

The work of the four language groups is an example of a synodal style, he noted, the result of collaborative work among theologians that began in 2021, alongside the synodal journey. In previous synods, theologians interacted separately with the Synod Secretariat.

Fr. Prisco: Canonists and the Synod proposals

As a member of the canonical commission of the Synod, Fr. Prisco highlighted that the work of canonist experts in this assembly is a collaborative effort with theologians, “whereas in the past, theology and canon law often walked on two parallel lines.” Instead, complementarity and collaboration are necessary.

The work of the Synod, Fr. Prisco continued, concerns “especially the second book of the Code of Canon Law, dedicated to the People of God.” The canonists’ commission, he stressed, was formed out of a necessity expressed by participants: a group of canon law experts to accompany and evaluate the proposals of the Synod, “to identify possibilities for modifications or new norms that could improve canon law, both Latin and Eastern.”

Csiszàr: In the forums, “the melody of synodality”

Pastoral theologian Klára Antonia Csiszàr emphasized the importance of the theological contribution of the Forums, which “also involves knowing the other and allows for modulating the synodal culture in the Church.” Last year, at the conclusion of the synodal work, one participant pointed out that “theology did not receive much attention.”

However, in the theological-pastoral Forums, Ms. Csiszàr noted, “It is evident today that theology is learning its role in the synodal Church and contributing to the synodal style.” These meetings “help regulate the basic melody of synodality, the theology of the People of God.” Because the theological academic community, she concluded, “wants to support the birth of a synodal Church.”

Fr. Rush: Responses for announcing the Gospel in new contexts

Australian theologian Fr. Ormond Rush drew on the concept of living tradition. He said, “living revelation is not just static truths but a continuous dialogue between God and humanity.” In his address, he explained that in this second session, they are entering “the process of the living tradition of the Church, to actualize the message of the Gospel.”

He emphasized that theology has the task of helping the Church convey God’s message to everyone, while also listening to the Sensus fidei of each person. For Fr. Rushy, the Church today must interpret “the signs, the parables, and how Jesus connects with the 21st century” with the help of theology, “also thanks to Vatican II, which remains a light for us.”

Being able to read the signs of the times, he concluded, “is fundamental for a new understanding of God’s vision regarding human life today. New responses are needed to allow the Church to announce the Gospel convincingly in the new contexts in which it lives.”

Doctrinal competencies of bishops and conferences

Journalists at the briefing focused their questions on several points, including the potential decentralization of doctrinal competencies to the Bishops’ Conferences, the study and approval of modifications in canon law, and the role of theologians.

Fr. Vitali recalled that “even the document considered the most restrictive regarding a possible transfer of doctrinal functions” from the center to the periphery, “namely the motu proprio Apostolos suos by John Paul II from 1998, actually states in number 21 that 'the bishops are authentic teachers and doctors of the faith for the faithful entrusted to their care,' and identifies specific competencies for them, such as overseeing the publication of catechisms for their territories, certainly after 'approval from the Apostolic See.' Moreover, there is also a significant provision in Praedicate Evangelium by Pope Francis in this regard.”

Fr. Vitali reiterated that “while they cannot create dogmas, bishops can address all that concerns doctrine, always ensuring they act in communion with the Pope.”

Updating canonical norms

Fr. San José Prisco highlighted that, from a canonical perspective, “there may be some newness.” Several points—such as pastoral councils or those of economic affairs, or bodies that foresee active collaboration among pastors, religious, and laity—“on which the Assembly has found agreement, will be presented to the Pope in the final document, and might see an update perhaps by next summer.” Yet, for other topics, “greater caution will be exercised, as they will require further consultations.”

No consensus on some issues; the debate is not closed

There are questions, particularly from a theological perspective, that will likely not have definitive answers at the close of this Synod, such as issues related to gender or women's ministries.

“But what we must always look at,” Fr. Rush explained, “is the ability to find a consensus. Where there is none on certain matters, it means that the discussion must continue, not necessarily that it is closed forever.”

Fr. Vitali echoed this sentiment, emphasizing “the synodal assembly provides horizon indications, which are expressed through consensus,” and that “the authority and credibility of the Synod must be distinguished from the duty of freedom of research for theologians, which may lead to consensus in the future.”

A final document understandable to all

What is “clearly understood and present among the synodal fathers and mothers,” Dr. Ruffini stated, “is the attention to language: we are all aware that we are called to draft a final document that not only must be submitted to the Pope but also must be understandable to all the People of God.”

Speaking from her experience, Csiszàr pointed out the importance theology is playing in the Synod and in the “exchange of gifts” between the traditions and experiences of Western and Eastern Europe.

“It is always fundamental to keep the sensus fidei in mind,” seeking “to transform doctrine into practice and valuing the role of accompaniment and advocacy for human dignity that the Church can have towards the People of God.”

On this, Fr. Rush—citing Vatican II—reiterated “revelation is a continuous dialogue between God and humanity” and theologians “can help the Church to continue its living tradition.”

Synod Briefing - 16 October 2024