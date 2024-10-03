Study groups present work, goals to Synod

One of the circular tables in the Paul VI Hall for the Synod on Synodality (Vatican Media)

At the first General Congregation of the Synodal Assembly on October 2, members of the ten groups established by the Pope in February to explore theological and canonical aspects of various themes, along with representatives of three other Commissions, explained the work accomplished up to this point and the outlook for the future.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

The role of women and the possibility of female deacons; the risk of the disappearance of Eastern Churches due to war; a “pastoral” approach for polygamists in Africa; the proclamation of the Gospel in the digital age; the relationship between bishops and priests and with the people of God: the criteria for selecting episcopal candidates; a “synodal” perspective on the work of Nuncios: and ecumenical dialogue: At the first General Congregation of the Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which opened yesterday afternoon with the Pope’s address and introductory speeches from Cardinal Grech and the general rapporteur, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, gave the floor to representatives from each of the ten Study Groups established by the Pope last February to explore certain topics on a theological and canonical level.

Representatives of the groups, each introduced by a short video and given a maximum of three minutes to present, outlined the work carried out thus and the future plans, which foresee a constant dialogue (contrary to those who hypothesized a “parallel” path to the Synod) between synodal fathers and mothers and the Study Groups.

The “responses” produced by the groups will be delivered to the Pope in 2025, a year after the conclusion of the Synod but will take into account the contributions and outcomes from the General Assembly. Cardinal Hollerich described the groups as “companions on the journey” and “interlocutors.”

Polygamy

As noted, there are ten Study Groups, in addition to several commissions tasked with analysing specific topics.

One of these, dealing with the complicated issue of polygamy in various African countries, was addressed via video by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Congo, Archbishop of Kinshasa and president of SECAM (Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar). His report started with the question of how the Church can pastorally accompany “people who have embraced the Christian faith while in polygamous situations” or “baptized people who live in polygamy after conversion.”

The Churches of Africa, which several months ago expressed opposition to the possibility of blessings for homosexual people (introduced by the Declaration Fiducia supplicans) now finds itself questioning how to relate to men with up to ten wives, taking into account issues such as the presence of children, economic difficulties, and emotional bonds. Cardinal Ambongo explained that SECAM intends to analyse the various forms this phenomenon takes as well as the motivations of those involved and the doctrine of the Church. Catholic doctrine asserts that polygamy “is not the ideal of the couple as willed by God.” Today, however, this is not enough: there is a need for “closeness,” “active listening,” and “support.” The work, carried out by a team of experts, will result in a document.

The Role of Women and Female Diaconate

The prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, spoke on behalf of the Group on “ministerial forms.”

Anticipating a “revival of some of the Pope’s insights” – in documents like Evangelii gaudium, Querida Amazonia, and Antiquum Ministerium – that were “poorly received,” the Cardinal focused on the “pressing issue of women’s participation in the life and leadership of the Church.”

This includes the issue of the possibility of admitting women to the diaconate, the subject of work by two Commissions established by the Pope. “We are aware of the Pope’s public stance, which considers the issue not yet mature,” Cardinal Fernández clarified. “In the mind of the Holy Father, there are other issues still to be explored and resolved before rushing to talk about a possible diaconate for some women.”

According to the head of the Dicastery, the risk is that the diaconate could become “a kind of consolation for some women,” while “the more decisive issue of participation in the Church remains neglected.”

In any case, he added, the Doctrine of the Faith continues its “in-depth study,” intertwining the analysis of women in Church history “who exercised real authority” (Matilda of Canossa, Hildegard of Bingen, Joan of Arc, Teresa of Avila, Mama Antula, Dorothy Day) with listening to women today who hold prominent roles in Churches even in distant lands such as Indonesia and Africa.

Thus, Fernández stated, the issue of the female diaconate “is scaled down” and “we are trying to widen the spaces for a more decisive female presence.”

The Cry of the Poor

The role of women is also central to the studies of the Group dedicated to “listening” to the cry of the earth and the poor.

How to strengthen the bond between the Christian community and those who work day-by-day in the service of charity, justice, and development was the focus of the reflections outlined by the coordinator, Australian Sandie Cornish, who emphasized that “women, in every part of the world, belong to the poorest of the poor.”

The Group’s work “will be structured starting from their voices,” as well as those of volunteers and professionals who “walk” with those experiencing poverty and marginalization.

Attention will also be paid to “groups excluded for years, such as victims of caste discrimination.”

Bishops and diocesan leaders, with whom obstacles have already been discussed, will also be involved, Cornish said, while noting that these obstacles can stimulate creativity and concrete responses.

Eastern Churches devastated by war

Turning to current events, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, highlighted “the dramatic situation of recent days: bombs, tanks that dramatically destroy not only people but also hope,” targeting a “small and fragile category”—the Eastern Catholic Churches in war-torn areas.

“They are in danger of disappearing,” warned the head of the Dicastery, “and their loss would be irreparable for the Church.”

The Group intends to take on the task of “asking the Latins, who are stronger and more organized, to help our brothers live better after the heavy emigration from their homelands.”

For some Churches, “the majority of the faithful are in the diaspora, not in their own war-torn lands.”

The program for this group, the Cardinal explained, includes a questionnaire and the initiation of a journey even beyond the synodal context, under the care of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches.

Digital and the Proclamation of the Gospel

From the real world to the digital one: American expert Kim Daniel illustrated the work of the Group on evangelization in the virtual world.

A “new missionary page in the life of the Church,” Daniel said, “allows us to reach the peripheries” and represents “a first proclamation of the Lord in a world that does not know Him.”

Of course, it is necessary to discern the opportunities and challenges of this “fluid place,” which involves a dynamic of “inculturation” for the Church.

The Group includes experts from various sectors of the Church and academia; its work is marked by extensive listening, especially to young people involved in digital culture networks; in the project “The Church Listens to You”; and in the pastoral reflection of the Dicastery for Communication on social media, Towards a Full Presence.

Petrine Primacy in an Ecumenical Framework

The relationship between synodality and primacy; Eucharistic hospitality; and the connection with Christian revival movements are the points to be analysed by this Study Group, represented by Bishop Paul Rouhana, auxiliary bishop of Joubbé, Sarba, and Jounieh of the Maronites.

The program, he explained, includes an analysis of the “fruits of the reception of the ecumenical journey in ecclesial practices” and some “practical proposals for the exercise of Petrine ministry in a new ecumenical framework.”

The document The Bishop of Rome will serve as the basis for meetings and reflections, while the experiences of interdenominational marriages, families, and movements will help broaden the reflection on Eucharistic hospitality.

Meanwhile, there will be a “positive” look at non-denominational movements to understand “what we can learn from them in a spirit of an exchange of gifts.”

The relationship between people and astors

The work of the Group, on the service of bishops, priests, and deacons and their relations with the People of God is more strictly ecclesial.

The bishop of Münster, Felix Genn, stressed the need to “deepen the relationship between bishop and local Church,” also in light of the “expectations of the people of God” for greater “transparency”; greater respect for local situations; a “greater involvement of the local Church in the selection of candidates to avoid suspicion of scheming”; and the need to restore the image of “a truly synodal Church.”

Consecrated life

“Communion,” “hierarchy,” “synodality”; but also “trust,” “fraternity,” and “sisterhood” are the key words guiding the Study Group on the relationships between bishops and the consecrated life; and the collaboration between Episcopal Conferences, major superiors, ecclesial aggregations, and local Churches.

Sister Simona Brambilla, secretary of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life, explained that, in particular, they will examine “differences and nuances in the ways of living the relationships between bishops and consecrated life.” In some parts of the world, “the relationship is effective and fruitful, in others challenging, and consecrated life is viewed in a functionalist way.”

Synodal review of the ‘Ratio’ for priests

Cardinal José Cobo Cano gave his presentation, via video, for the Group responsible for the review, from a “synodal missionary perspective,” of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis, the 1985 document on the life, formation, and ministry of priests.

The Ratio “is still being received and needs clear guidance,” said the Archbishop of Madrid; through many “pieces” of proposals and insights, a great “mosaic” of orientations will be prepared on issues such as seminary formation, priests’ service, pastoral care of vocations, relationship with bishops, and education on synodality.

A new way of working for Nuncios

Finally, the last Study Group, according to Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, is tasked with “rethinking the current role of Nuncios,” not so much with regard to the classic diplomatic functions, as with regard to their responsibility to promote “unity, fraternity, and synodality among bishops.”