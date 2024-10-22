Holy See: Ratify treaties to protect civilians from atomic radiation

The Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN in New York, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, calls for ratifying pertinent treaties to protect civilian safety and health from atomic radiation exposure, and expresses alarm for the 'significant risk' of an uncontrolled release of ionizing radiation amid the ongoing conflict around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Holy See strongly urges the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT)."

This was expressed by the Holy See's Permanent Observer to the UN, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, when addressing the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly's Fourth Committee on "Agenda item 48: Effects of atomic radiation" in New York on Monday, 21 October.

The Archbishop began his remarks by expressing the Holy See's appreciation for the significant work carried out by the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) and for its having raised awareness regarding radiation's effects and risks, thereby contributing to improvements in decision-making processes.

This research, the Permanent Observer underscored, "is essential to supporting global efforts to protect safety and health from the risks associated with ionizing radiation exposure."

Health and environmental consequences

Given the significant increase in the use of nuclear technology, Archbishop Caccia warned, "it is crucial" that States implement policies that consider the potential negative health and environmental consequences of these instruments.

For this reason, he expressed the Holy See's support of the Committee’s work program which places a strong emphasis on a variety of health-related concerns, including studying ionizing radiation's effects on the body's circulatory, neurological, and immunological systems.

"By prioritizing research in these important areas," the Apostolic Nuncio reasoned, "a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of radiation can be achieved, thereby facilitating the implementation of effective measure to safeguard public health and the environment for future generations."

Harm to women and children

The Permanent Observer decried the always-better-documented "harmful effects of ionizing radiation from the use and testing of nuclear explosives, particularly on women, children, the unborn and indigenous peoples."

"The Holy See," he went on to say, "is alarmed by the significant risk of an uncontrolled release of ionizing radiation, particularly with regard to the ongoing conflict around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as in in the vicinity of the Kursk nuclear power plants."

"The potential for this facility to become a target not only threatens the environment," Archbishop Caccia recalled, "but also endangers the health and safety of nearby populations."

This situation, he urged, "calls for urgent attention and action to mitigate the risks associated with nuclear facilities in conflict zones, ensuring that the safety of people and our common home is prioritized."

Need for Treaties

In this regard, Archbishop Caccia reiterated the Holy See's appeal to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty.

These treaties, the Permanent Observer underscored, "are essential tools" for preventing and reducing harmful radiation exposure, safeguarding the environment, and protecting innocent victims from the effects of atomic radiation.

