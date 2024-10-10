Holy See: Every woman deserves the opportunity to reach her full potential

Afghan girls attend primary school in Kandahar. Girls above the 6th grade cannot attend school in the country according to a Taliban ruling. (ANSA)

In the ongoing commitment of the Holy See to promote the advancement of women, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia stresses that society must persist in fighting harmful stereotypes that hinder equal opportunities for women and girls, while also respecting the unique capacities that women bring.

By Bezawit Bogale

“For a just society to thrive, it is essential to advance and recognize women's capacities by combating all harmful stereotypes that deny them opportunities,” said the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations addressing a Session dedicated to the Advancement of Women.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia delivered his speech on Wednesday during the Third Committee of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Quoting from Pope Francis, the Archbishop described domestic violence as “a poisonous weed that plagues our society and must be pulled up from its roots,” and he called for a collaborative response to address domestic violence, which frequently, he noted, occurs behind closed doors.

Tackling root causes to foster women's advancement

The Archbishop emphasized that addressing root causes such as poverty and lack of proper education would ultimately reduce the abuse of women and girls, trafficking for sexual exploitation, and eliminate various forms of inhuman and degrading treatment towards women, particularly those characterized by violence, coercion, and drug abuse.

“The advancement of women cannot be fully achieved without respecting women’s unique capacities,” he said.

A renewed commitment, he continued, is essential to reduce maternal mortality and adequately equip clinics, particularly in regions where women are facing poverty.

“It would be a misleading assertion to claim that the advancement of women is being promoted or advanced when the pressing issues of poverty and abuse are not addressed,” he added.

Surrogacy and education

Archbishop Caccia addressed surrogacy as a concerning form of exploitation, asserting that it leads to the "unacceptable commercialization of women’s unique capacity for motherhood." He expressed his belief that this practice constitutes a serious violation of the dignity of both women and children and called for the prohibition and universal ban of surrogacy.

In concluding his speech, Archbishop Caccia stressed the importance of education as a crucial factor in empowering women and girls to develop their talents and realize their potential in society.

“Changing both attitudes and practices to support women and men in their roles within the family and society is essential,” he said.