Holy See: Solidarity and subsidiarity are the keys for social development

The Vatican Permanent Observer to the United Nations calls for more inclusive social development efforts that focus on the dignity of individuals, the eradication of poverty, and the strengthening of families, grounded in the principles of solidarity and subsidiarity.

By Lisa Zengarini

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday on the theme of social development, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia reiterated that this goal ”which is a fundamental pillar of integral human development” cannot be achieved without inclusion and efforts to eradicate poverty.

Addressing the root causes of poverty

He noted, however, that the rhetoric of inclusion is in stark contradiction with the “throwaway culture” of our consumeristic society that “dehumanizes individuals by reducing them to their perceived ‘usefulness’”, thus contributing to the “perpetuation of injustice and inequality.”



Citing Pope Francis, the Vatican Permanent Observer to the UN remarked that “subsidiarity and participation are the two pillars of effective inclusion” and called for more creative and lasting solutions to address the root causes of poverty. “In doing so,” he said, “the poor should be seen as partners, not beneficiaries, in solidarity for the common good.”

“Meeting the immediate needs of those living in poverty is important, but it is not a lasting solution.”

Promoting accessible quality education for all

Noting that the effects of poverty are not only material but spiritual, Archbishop Caccia underscored the crucial importance of ensuring the right to quality and accessible education to all as a means of empowerment and social progress.

Supporting families

He went on to highlight the critical role played by the family in social development. Families, particularly those in difficult situations like poverty or conflict, need support, he said, stressing the need for public policies that strengthen family formation and address challenges like unemployment, housing shortages, and domestic violence. The Vatican Nuncio also called for measures that help families reconcile work and family life.

“Policies and programmes address the impact of poverty on both the formation and fragmentation of families, including the contribution of education and employment to the promotion of stronger families and the reconciliation of work and family life, in order to achieve social development.”

Concluding, Archbishop Caccia urged “committed efforts at all levels, from leaders to those in need, in a spirit of solidarity and subsidiarity, to ensure that all human beings can live in accordance with their dignity”. He reiterated the Catholic Church’s commitment to promoting integral human development through its various organizations working on the ground.

