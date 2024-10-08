Holy See decries proliferation of illicit drugs and organ trafficking

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations calls for renewed international cooperation to contrast the proliferation of illicit drugs and human organs trafficking, while reiterating the Holy See’s opposition to death penalty to stem crime.

By Lisa Zengarini

The Holy See on Monday called for a renewed commitment to the existing framework of international cooperation to prevent and contrast the illicit traffic of drugs, while adapting it to the new forms of production and distribution that are plaguing our societies.

New illicit drugs on the market

Addressing the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on the thematic discussion on international drug control, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, decried that the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking continues to spread, “with new psychoactive substances also taking over a significant part of the international illicit drug market.”

The Vatican Permanent Observer called for a threefold approach to stem this social evil devastating individuals, families, and society, based on law enforcement, appropriate care for those suffering from addiction, and prevention through education.

A humane criminal justice system

According to the Holy See, a fair criminal justice system should tackle drug production and trafficking, without using inhumane punishments such as the death penalty or torture. The focus should be, instead, on rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

“Criminal justice systems must not merely seek the punishment of the guilty, but should rather seek to ensure their effective re-education and adequate reintegration into society.”

The Holy See also advocates for comprehensive programmes for treatment, rehabilitation, and psychological support for drug users, going beyond one-off interventions and permissive solutions, that, said Archbishop Caccia “do not help people to end their drug addiction”.



Critical role of education in preventing drug addiction

Finally, the Vatican Permanent Observer, highlighted the critical role of education in preventing drug addiction. He stressed in particular the responsibility of families and schools in providing children scientifically accurate information to counteract social media's misinformation downplaying the risks of drugs.

Education efforts should start within the family and at school and include up-to-date scientific information on how drugs negatively affect the brain, body, personal behaviour and community.

Holistic strategies to prevent crime

In a second related statement, Archbishop Caccia focused on preventing and countering crime which, he noted, disproportionately affects vulnerable populations.

“Poverty, poor education, and unemployment,” he said, “are all major risk factors that lead to crime.” This is the reason why the Holy See advocates for holistic prevention strategies including quality education, fair labour standards, and strong support for families.

Organ trafficking and on-line child abuse

The Vatican Nuncio expressed the Holy See’s particular concern for trafficking in persons for the purpose of organ removal as well as the trafficking in human organs. In this regard, he reiterated that organ donation must always be voluntary and ethically conducted. He also highlighted the growing challenge of online child abuse which crosses national borders.

While calling for enhanced legislative and enforcement measures against these crimes, Archbishop Caccia insisted that justice systems must focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment He recalled Pope Francis’ call for judges to exercise “an empathetic justice”, that is “attentive to the least and their integration.”

Conditions of detention must also respect the dignity of the persons detained, he added, as harsh conditions contribute to suicide in prisons. “Without rehabilitation, justice cannot be fruitful nor truly just,” Archbishop Caccia concluded.

