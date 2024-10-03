Synod Briefing: Assembly fasting and praying for peace on 7 October

Held for the first time in the original Holy See Press Office since undergoing renovations, a press conference sheds light on the opening of the Second Session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod on Synodality.

A press conference was held and livestreamed from the Holy See Press Office, Via della Conciliazione 54, on the opening of the Second Session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Thursday, 3 October, and highlighted the key themes of peace, forgiveness, the role of women, as well as the working methods of the Study Groups.

Those speaking included Fr. Giacomo Costa, S.J., special secretary of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops; Msgr. Riccardo Battocchio, also Synod special secretary; delegate presidents of the Synod Assembly Sister Maria de los Dolores Palencia Gómez of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, and Bishop Daniel Ernest Flores of Brownsville, Texas.

Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and Chair of the Commission for Information of the Synod Assembly, also addressed the press.

Paolo Ruffini: Spirituality and prayer at the core



Dr. Ruffini informed that 356 of the 365 Synod members were present in Paul VI Hall this morning.

Each group’s rapporteurs were elected, and the first of five working modules, focusing on the “Foundations” chapter of the Instrumentum Laboris, was launched.

The Vatican's Communications' Prefect emphasized the significance of “spirituality and prayer” in the sessions and pointed out that the global situation weighs heavily on the hearts and minds of all participants, especially those coming from war-torn or suffering regions.

In this context, he reminded the a of Pope Francis’ repeated words to "do everything possible to stop the violence" and "open paths to peace.”

Moreover, Paolo Ruffini underscored the importance of the ten Study Groups, which operate within the synodal process, playing an integral role in its progression.

Synod Assembly

Father Costa: Working Groups as "laboratories" of synodal life

Likewise, Father Costa reiterated Pope Francis' reminder that the Synod "is not a parliament," but a place for listening and communion. He stressed that this is not just a rhetorical statement but a lived experience, noting the joyful and profound atmosphere in the hall.

Fr. Costa encouraged viewing the Study Groups as “laboratories of synodal life” open to contributions from all the faithful, with input being accepted until June 2025.

These groups, he noted, are not closed committees but collaborative spaces where the Church learns to work together. Their mission is to conduct “mini” synodal processes on topics linked to, but not identical to, those in the Synod's working document.

Methodology shifts from 2023 to 2024

Father Costa explained the difference between the First and Second Synodal Sessions.

In 2023, he recalled, the goal was to listen to diverse perspectives—“stories of the Church” that needed to emerge. In 2024, however, he observed, the Assembly’s role is to offer the Pope orientations as the fruit of the journey taken so far, aiming to foster harmony without creating uniformity.

"The method now," he pointed out, "helps to identify key points for deeper analysis through a 'spiritual conversation," while leaving space open "for further exploration, avoiding any rigid conclusions."

Monsignor Battocchio: importance of forgiveness and theologians

Monsignor Battocchio, a theologian, reflected on the theme of forgiveness, especially during the Penitential Vigil led by the Pope in St. Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday evening, October 1.

That celebration, he said, provided “a model, a consciousness of what it means to be the Church,” as the sinner is “not an outsider, but someone whose burden I must help carry.”

He emphasized that “we are the Church as recipients of God’s mercy.”

Monsignor Battocchio also highlighted the invaluable role of theologians in the Synod, tasked with offering a “theological understanding” of the discussions in the hall. This is further demonstrated by the more central placement of their tables this year compared to 2023.

Synod

Sister Palencia Gómez: progress for women

Sister Maria de los Dolores Palencia Gómez spoke of the “great freedom and great enthusiasm” within the Assembly, explaining how participants walk together, “recognizing the extreme reality of this world, but viewing it through the eyes of God, our Father.”

Only through this lens, she said, can we grow in a concrete experience of synodality and mission.

When asked about the role of women in the Church, the Mexican nun noted that significant progress has already been made across different contexts and continents.

Based on her experiences in Latin America, she observed that “the role of women, their gifts, and contributions are increasingly recognized in a synodal Church.” She also pointed to new opportunities for exploring and deepening women's roles.

Issue raised of female diaconate



Regarding the female diaconate, the speakers reiterated Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández’s statement from yesterday: the time is not yet ripe for this topic, but it should continue to be explored within the Church’s collective journey.

Synod

Bishop Flores: silence as a synodal style

Bishop Flores emphasized the importance of silence in the synodal process, referring to a meditation given on October 1 by Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini. Silence, he said, is not an empty space, but rather a space filled with meaning from which the Word emerges.

It is a fundamental part of the synodal style, the Bishop suggested, observing how it enables a deeper spiritual understanding of the world.

Looking to local perspectives

Bishop Flores also reflected on the value of local perspectives, stating that they “are not enemies of the truth” but allow the Church to engage in disciplined, patient listening. This, in turn, he observed, provides a broader view of Christ’s presence in the world.

The Synod’s task, he added, is to find a coherent voice that expresses the Church’s life and experience today. The collective “we,” he recognized, is essential in synodal work, reminding it holds greater value than individual viewpoints.

Holy Father's peace appeal and initiatives on October 6 and 7

The press conference concluded with a reminder of Pope Francis' peace initiatives scheduled for October 6 and 7, namely the recitation of the Holy Rosary at Santa Maria Maggiore and the Day of Prayer and Fasting.

All Synod participants are invited to attend Sunday’s event, while Monday’s session will be marked by a special atmosphere of prayer and simplicity.

Synod Briefing in Holy See Press Office - 3 October 2024