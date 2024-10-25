Cardinal Fernández: Let us work to give women more space and power

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, the Prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

During the afternoon Synod meeting on 24 October with members of the 'Group 5' working group, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, explains why he did not consider the decision on the female diaconate to be ‘mature,’ saying it does not mean closing off the possibility.

By Andrea Tornielli



An hour and a half of free, fraternal, frank dialogue took place at the Synod on Synodality in the Paul VI Hall on Thursday afternoon. The meeting followed the Cardinal Prefect's initiative from last week, when the presence of two officials of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) had caused some discontent for his absence, even if it had been announced ahead of time that he was unable to attend due to previous commitments.

On Thursday, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández took part in a meeting with about 100 Synod participants, including members, guests, and experts, to listen to their questions, receive proposals and take stock of the work of ‘Group 5’, which at the DDF is working on the issue of possible ministries for women.

The Cardinal, in agreement with the Secretariat of the Synod and the participants in the meeting moderated by the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, Paolo Ruffini, decided to make the full audio recording public exceptionally with respect to Synod rules.

It is therefore made available here on Vatican News, after the proposal to publish it was greeted by applause from the participants.

Listen to the full audio recording of the conversation with Cardinal Fernandez

The work of the Dicastery



In the first part of the encounter, Cardinal Fernández explained how his entire Dicastery—to which this task had been specifically entrusted even before the Synod—is committed to deepening the theme of the role of women and exploring new possibilities for ministries dedicated to them.

He then recounted the way they work, starting with the Consulta, i.e., listening to the proposals of the large group of women consultors, a group that in this case has been enlarged by asking for opinions and listening to experiences far beyond the official Dicastery consultors.

Two ordinary assemblies of the Dicastery's Cardinals and Bishops have already taken place (Feria quarta, because it is traditionally held on Wednesdays), and the work is coordinated by the Secretary for the Dicastery's Doctrinal Section, Father Armando Matteo.



Experiences already underway



Cardinal Fernández stressed that the way of working is synodal, and that the presence of Bishops and Cardinals from all over the world means that the work of the Feria quarta takes into account different sensitivities and cultures.

He also emphasised that Synod members have been asked to send in contributions and proposals, as well as taking into account the experiences already underway that see women in charge of leading communities, for example in the Amazon, but also in Africa and Asia.

Precisely in order to emphasise the importance of starting from reality, i.e. to get to know and value the experiences already underway that are perhaps unknown or little known to European theology.

Letters of consultation will therefore still be sent to other people and institutions.



Recognising a role



The fundamental object of the group, the Cardinal explained, is the role of women in the Church, not specifically the possibility of the female diaconate, on which the commission chaired by Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi is still working.

Cardinal Fernández said that women want to be heard and valued: they ask to have authority and develop their charisms and abilities, but most of them do not ask for the diaconate, that is, they do not ask to be ‘clericalised’.

This is why the work of the Dicastery is to proceed in the meantime with ‘very concrete’ steps along this road.

He said it is fundamental to explore the differences between Holy Orders and power, so as to be able to entrust the laity and therefore also women with leadership roles in the Church—a path on which it is possible to have a significant consensus.

The Prefect then posed the question: If it turns out that in the past women preached during the celebration of the Eucharist or exercised a power without being ordained deacon, does this perhaps count for less?



Diaconate, the study continues



Cardinal Fernández went on to say that on the specific topic of the diaconate, the commission led by Cardinal Petrocchi will resume its work with more vigour, listening to the proposals of the synod assembly and others from around the world: proposals and subsidies can be sent through the Synod Secretariat.

The Cardinal recalled his speech in the Synod hall, during which he summarised the Pope's position on the subject. He stressed that saying that ‘a decision on the diaconate is not mature’ does not mean Pope Francis wants to close the issue, but rather to continue to study, given that the conclusions of the commission's work are not univocal.

The Prefect also observed there are historians according to whom in the past there were cases of women ordained deaconesses, other historians according to whom instead it was a blessing and not a true ordination.

Concrete steps



The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith concluded by saying he is convinced that we can move forward with clear and concrete steps that empower women in the Church, starting with distinguishing what is inseparable from Holy Orders from what is not.

Finally, he called on those present to have an open heart ‘to see where the Holy Spirit leads us.’