Martin Selmayr: The European Union is a peace project

The new EU ambassador to the Holy See speaks to Vatican Media touching on issues such as the value of history in teaching us that the real solution to problems arises from a shared vision and the need to seek a "just peace."

By Christine Seuss

Born in Bonn, Germany, Martin Selmayr turns 54 on December 5. Among the responsibilities listed in his impressive CV is that of Secretary-General of the European Commission. On Thursday, 3 October, he was received in audience by Pope Francis to whom he presented his Letters of Credence becoming the new EU ambassador to the Holy See.

In an interview with Vatican Media, the diplomat speaks about the history, values, and role that the European Union plays on the international stage, during a highly critical period.

Pope Francis repeatedly and tirelessly calls for peace in the world, and he has recently mentioned the European Union, in particular, as a role model responsible for peacemaking. To what extent does the European Union see itself in this role? And how does it view the Pope as a partner in the cause of peace?

Historically, the European Union is and has always been a peace project. The European Union is about overcoming centuries of war between European countries by working together across borders and resolving conflicts and divergences peacefully, through common institutions and shared interests. That’s the essence of the European Union, and it has been a remarkably successful project. Among the 27 EU member states, there has never been a war since they joined the European Union, and this is something the EU has achieved.

I grew up on the German-French border, where you can still see traces of the First and Second World Wars—on the land and in nature, particularly in places like Verdun. Yet today, we travel to the other side of the border without even recognizing it, except perhaps for better food or a nicer landscape. This is the strength of the European Union. The idea that you can overcome differences, centuries-old conflicts, and deep-rooted hatred by working together is the EU’s message of hope.

Isn’t it remarkable that the European project, with the Schuman Declaration, was born just five years after the end of World War II? Five years after Germans killed French citizens, France extended a hand to Germany through the Schuman Plan, bringing the steel and coal industries together to ensure they would never wage war against each other again. If that’s not a message of hope in these dark times—where some people are in despair—then I don’t know what is. If you compare what was possible in the European Union at that time, I believe this is possible today as well, and it should give us hope that diplomacy, collaboration, and seeking common solutions, even between seemingly incompatible partners, is worth the effort. We should never tire of it.

The fact that Pope Francis consistently calls for peace, as you rightly say, serves as a good motivation to continue our efforts. He has his role, and political diplomacy has its role, but it’s important that we listen to one another and never tire of seeking solutions for peace.

However, peace must be “just peace.” That is very important. We must not seek peace at any cost, but rather pursue a peace that is just and does not reward wars of aggression. This is crucial when we speak about peace.

Where do you see the dangers for the much-invoked unity of the European Union, which is still evolving?

We have to work on the unity of the European Union every day because we have 27 member states. However, those who constantly speak of disunity overlook the fact that we have strong unity on 96% of all issues. The EU has often been labelled as dying by the doomsayers, but in reality, the European Union is still here and remains united.

I see this firsthand here in Rome at the UN-based agencies, where 27 member states and UN institutions work together on common solutions, like food security through the World Food Programme or the Food and Agriculture Organization. I also see it in our unified response to Russia’s war of aggression. Many people doubted that we could remain united and continue renewing restrictive measures every six months, but we’ve done it now for several years. Our unity is much stronger than people think, and the benefits of being part of the European Union—being part of Team Europe—far outweigh the option of going it alone. Even the biggest sceptics, in the end, join Team Europe. That’s the spirit in which we work.

Unity isn’t self-evident, though. It requires daily effort. But I haven’t given up hope—I see this unity in action every day.

One of the major points of contention perhaps is the reception of refugees in the Union. Where do you see the Pope’s contribution to this issue?

The Pope has rightly and consistently reminded Europe that we are one of the richest continents in the world and, therefore, have a moral duty and responsibility to provide refuge to those fleeing war, aggression, and terror. This is the foundation of our European Union migration policy.

At the same time, we must recognize that our 27 democracies are under pressure, and it doesn’t help if these democracies become weaker while addressing the challenge of migration. We must balance the need to give our citizens security and stability in their personal lives with the necessity of continuing the humanitarian work the EU is doing. The fundamental right of asylum must remain at the core of our policies, though this issue is far more complex than it seems. Those who claim there are easy solutions to the ongoing challenges of migration and asylum are not telling the truth. This will require hard work every day, and it’s good that the Holy Father reminds us of the importance of humanity and solidarity in this process. At the same time, we must be realistic about our societies' capacities and ensure we have the means to integrate those who come to our continent. This must be the other side of the coin.

Where do you see the European Union currently standing on the international stage?

Although the European Union is over 70 years old, its common foreign and security policy is relatively young. It has only existed in its current form—with embassies worldwide and a common foreign minister—since the Lisbon Treaty 15 years ago. In many ways, we are still at the beginning, and we need to be patient with this. We’ve only recently started making joint decisions on foreign policy, and this is challenging because foreign policy is at the heart of national sovereignty.

Member states have different histories, and reconciling these differences takes time. For example, a German or Austrian may see the Middle East conflict differently than an Irish, Spanish, or Slovenian. These diverse perspectives reflect the unique experiences of each member state. We must learn from each other, listen, and work toward a common policy. This requires effort, and some have rightly called the role of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU one of the most difficult jobs in the world.

I’m pleased with the efforts of Josep Borrell over the past five years. Now, we have a new EU Foreign Minister, the former Prime Minister of Estonia, a strong and committed leader who will bring fresh perspectives. This diversity of viewpoints is exactly what Europe needs. While the process can be frustrating at times, we must remind ourselves that the EU’s foreign policy is still in its early stages. We’re in our teenage years, so we need to be patient and continue working together to strengthen this policy. I firmly believe the European Union has a vital role to play—not only as a financier of international aid but also as an actor on the global stage. This will take time, but we must remain patient.

To what extent does the European Union fulfil its ambition to put the person at the centre, also from an economic perspective?

The European Union’s economic model is a social and ecological market economy. While a market economy underpins our system—because we need to generate wealth to maintain our social security systems and humanitarian aid efforts—it is coupled with social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and a commitment to human rights.

Over the last decade, the EU has evolved into a responsible market economy. Yes, we rely on trade and economic cooperation across borders, but we also prioritize sustainability and align our policies with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. This is evident in our work with the United Nations here in Rome, where the EU consistently promotes policies that support not only economic prosperity but also environmental and social well-being.

As one of the wealthiest regions in the world, the EU has a responsibility to set an example, and by living up to this responsibility, we can encourage other parts of the world to follow suit.

How was your personal encounter with Pope Francis?

Meeting Pope Francis is undoubtedly one of the most special moments a diplomat can experience. Presenting credentials to him is not just an official ceremony—it’s a deeply personal and human moment. The atmosphere he creates, through his personality and the warmth of his presence and that of his staff, makes this encounter unforgettable. This wasn’t just about handing over a letter; it was a profoundly personal event, one that I will always cherish.