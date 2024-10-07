Cardinal-elect Acerbi: My appointment a recognition for all diplomats

Pope Francis’ announcement of a Consistory on December 8 will see the creation of 21 new cardinals from all four continents. 99-year-old former Apostolic Nuncio, Angelo Acerbi, will become the oldest cardinal ever created.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik

"I believe the Pope wanted to give a sign of appreciation and recognition for the service that many old and new nuncios, as well as the staff of the nunciatures, are providing around the world," said Archbishop Angelo Acerbi, a former Apostolic Nuncio, during a conversation with Vatican News.

He added that the appointment was "quite unexpected, especially considering my very advanced age."

Gratitude and acknowledgement



The newly appointed cardinal said he received this appointment "with much gratitude and appreciation, and also with a bit of fear because it is always a great surprise for everyone, especially the elderly."

He mentioned that two of the prelates who had been Secretaries of Nunciatures where he too had served as a nuncio, were also made cardinals by Pope Francis: Cardinal Mario Zenari, Apostolic Nuncio in Syria, and Cardinal Christoph Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio in the United States.

He revealed that he learned of his appointment, "like any other faithful", by listening to the Pope during the Sunday Angelus address.



Cardinal-elect Acerbi said he has received many congratulations and admitted that "it distracted me a little."

He said he would support the Pope "especially with prayer, as I do not see how else I can contribute given my old age."

When asked how his family reacted to the news, he replied that one of his nephews, who is a journalist, "quickly called me as soon as he heard the news."

Biography

Angelo Acerbi was born on September 23, 1925, in Sesta Godano (Italy) and was ordained a priest on March 27, 1948, at the then-Diocese of Pontremoli. Entering the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1956, he served in the Pontifical Representations in Colombia, Brazil, France, Japan, and Portugal, and he worked in the International Relations Section of the Holy See. Saint Pope Paul VI appointed him Apostolic Pro-Nuncio to New Zealand and Apostolic Delegate to the Pacific Ocean on June 22, 1974, assigning him the titular see of Zella and the personal title of Archbishop in that same year; the same Saint Pontiff ordained him a bishop in St. Peter’s Basilica on June 30. Saint Pope John Paul II later sent him to Colombia as nuncio – where, along with other diplomats, he was held hostage for six weeks by guerrillas of the April 19 Movement – and subsequently to Hungary, Moldova, and the Netherlands. From 2001 to 2015, he served as the Prelate of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta.