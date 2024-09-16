Synod leaders present details of October General Assembly

Cardinals Grech and Hollerich, along with Father Costa and Monsignor Battocchio, outline the details of the October General Assembly of the Synod in a Vatican briefing moderated by the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication. The Pope will preside over a penitential celebration with testimonies from victims of abuse, war, and indifference to migration. Notable novelties include four public fora while two bishops from China will attend again.

By Tiziana Campisi and Salvatore Cernuzio

The Synod is a time of prayer, “it is not a convention,” but an “ecclesial assembly that prays,” a time for listening to the Word of God and the Spirit, and an opportunity to implore forgiveness from God for the Church’s sins. Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod, presented the second session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will be held in Rome from October 2 to 27, during a press conference on Monday, September 16. He recalled that Pope Francis, at the opening of the synodal path on October 9, 2021, emphasized that “the main protagonist of the Synod is the Holy Spirit.”

Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and President of the Synod’s Information Commission, introduced the contributions that illustrated the synodal assembly in the Holy See Press Office.

Spiritual retreat and Penitential Vigil

Cardinal Grech explained that, like the first session, this second and final session of the Synod on Synodality will be preceded by two days of spiritual retreat on September 30 and October 1 at the Vatican, guided by meditations from Dominican Father Timothy Radcliffe and Benedictine Mother Ignazia Angelini. They will lead prayers during the Synod, together with Camaldolese Father Matteo Ferrari, who will be responsible for the liturgies; and the monks of Camaldoli.

New this year will be a penitential vigil after the retreat, held on the evening of Tuesday, October 1, at St. Peter’s Basilica, and presided over by Pope Francis. Organized by the General Secretariat of the Synod and the Diocese of Rome in collaboration with the Union of Major Superiors (USG) and the International Union of Major Superiors (UISG), it will be broadcast by Vatican Media and open to all, particularly young people, “because the message of the Church is entrusted to them,” Cardinal Hollerich said. He stressed that “young people suffer because of our sins and the sins within the Church.” The celebration will feature testimonies from three individuals who have experienced the sins of abuse, war, and indifference to the growing migration crisis. There will then be confessions of specific sins to “recognize ourselves as part of those who, through omission or action, become responsible for the suffering and harm endured by the innocent and defenceless,” Grech emphasized.

In particular, sins against peace, creation, indigenous peoples, migrants, women, family, youth; the sin of using doctrine as a stone against others, sins against poverty and synodality (such as the failure to listen, or sins compromising communion or the participation of all) will be confessed. The Pope will conclude by asking forgiveness from God and all humanity on behalf of all the faithful.

Ecumenical Prayer

An ecumenical prayer service will also be held on the evening of October 11 in the Vatican at Protomartyrs Square, where tradition holds that St Peter was martyred. This date marks the 62nd anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council. Finally, on October 21, there will be another day of spiritual retreat in preparation for discernment on the draft final document. As Cardinal Grech noted, there will be “an alternation between personal prayer, dialogue, and fraternal communion in mutual listening and love.”

Four fora open to all

Another new feature will be four theological-pastoral fora, which will be open to all, including accredited journalists. Two fora will take place on October 9, one on “The People of God, Subject of Mission” at the Jesuit Curia Hall, and the other on “The Role and Authority of the Bishop in a Synodal Church” at the Augustinianum. The remaining two fora will be held on October 16. The themes will be “Mutual Relations between the Local and Universal Church” at the Jesuit Curia Hall and “The Exercise of Primacy and the Synod of Bishops” at the Augustinianum. These fora will involve theologians, canonists, bishops, and others, with the opportunity for dialogue. The fora will also be available online on demand.

Synod numbers

Cardinal Hollerich explained that the number of participants in this second session is similar to that of the first, with 368 voting members, including 272 bishops and 96 non-bishops. There have been 26 changes, mainly substitutions. There are 8 Special invitees, while the number of fraternal delegates has increased from 12 to 16, reflecting the growing interest of sister Churches in the synodal journey. He also confirmed the presence of two bishops from China.