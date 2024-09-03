Interreligious dialogue at the heart of Pope's visit to Indonesia

As Indonesia welcomes Pope Francis' visit, an Indonesian priest, who is an official at the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, speaks of the significance of the Pope's 45th Apostolic Journey abroad.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis’ 45th Apostolic Journey abroad, taking him to four nations in Asia and Oceania, sees him visiting Indonesia, where 87% of the population is Muslim.

Indonesia is also a nation of deep-seated interfaith collaboration, a pluralistic society where the principles of “Pancasila” provide the base for harmony, care and respect for others.

Born on the beautiful Indonesian island of Flores, Fr. Marcus Solo Kewuta, SVD, is an official at the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and has extensive experience working in interfaith relations, particularly between Catholics and Muslims in Asia and the Pacific.

Interreligious Dialogue in Indonesia

In an interview ahead of the Apostolic Journey, Fr. Marcus underscored the centrality of interreligious dialogue in his country, which he said, is deeply characterized by its diversity.

"Indonesia is a very plural society, plural country, plural nation," he explained, noting the country's impressive plurality, with its 17,000 islands and myriad ethnic groups, religions, and languages.

This diversity, he said, requires a daily engagement in interreligious dialogue, encompassing various forms such as "the dialogue of life, dialogue of collaboration, dialogue of spiritual exchanges, and dialogue of theological reflections."

“And also, as Pope John Paul II rightly said, there is also dialogue of heart, and all these kinds of dialogue that take place in Indonesia on a daily basis,” he observed.

“As Pope John Paul II rightly said, there is also dialogue of heart.”

One of the highlights of Pope Francis' visit includes an event and the signing of a joint declaration in Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque, symbolizing the importance, for the nation and the Pope, of fostering mutual understanding and peace.

The Pope’s presence, he continued, underlines the importance of interreligious dialogue “and at the same time gives us the inspiration to do it in a better way.”

"I'm personally very happy that the interreligious Dialogue Program is really the centre of the visit of Pope Francis to Indonesia," he said.

The Jakarta Cathedral seen from the Istiqlal Mosque

Pancasila: The foundation of Indonesian unity

A critical element in Indonesia's approach to interreligious harmony is the concept of Pancasila, the philosophical foundation of the nation.

Fr. Marcus explained that Pancasila was established by the country's founding father, Sukarno, in 1945, and consists of five pillars: belief in one God, social humanity, the unity of Indonesia, social democracy, and social justice.

"Pancasila means five pillars. And Pancasila is our fundamental philosophical basis of the nation, of the state. It's also integrated into our state's constitution," he observed.

These pillars not only guide the nation's governance but also promote a shared identity among Indonesians, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. Pope Francis will appreciate these principles, Fr. Marcus pointed out: "I'm sure Pope Francis will really appreciate that for the way he is."

Challenges to interreligious cohabitation

While Indonesia is often cited as a model of successful interreligious coexistence, Fr. Marcus acknowledged the challenges posed by rising intolerance and radical fundamentalism.

"It is not always easy to live in an inter-religious society, plural society like Indonesia," he admitted and explained that despite the predominantly open-minded and inclusive nature of Indonesian Muslims, as represented by organizations like Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, there are elements within society that resist the integration of local cultures and promote division.

The visit of Pope Francis, he noted, comes at a crucial time, offering an opportunity to reinforce the values of tolerance and unity.

The role of the Catholic Church

Despite being a minority, the Catholic Church in Indonesia is “very lively and very vibrant,” Fr. Marcus said, describing services and events often overflowing with worshippers.

“The churches are always too small!”

He noted that the construction of an imposing Catholic Basilica in the new capital city of Nusantara on the Island of Borneo testifies to this reality.

He also noted that Jakarta’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption is just across the road from the city’s largest mosque in Jakarta. This proximity and the physical connection between the cathedral and the mosque via a “Tunnel of Friendship”, he said, serve as a powerful symbol of religious fraternity and mutual respect.

“That is very beautiful, and I appreciate very much this initiative, making a tunnel to connect the cathedral and the mosque in Jakarta, symbolizing the fraternity, tolerance, and the one history of Indonesia.”

Indonesian Catholics attend Mass

The work of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue

Fr. Marcus’ role at the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue involves fostering relationships with religious organizations worldwide. However, he explained, the complexity of Indonesia's internal religious dynamics has presented challenges in establishing a unified collaboration with Muslim organizations in the country.

Despite these challenges, he confirmed that the Dicastery and the Holy See maintain positive relations with Indonesian Muslims.

“Many, many years back, some important Indonesian figures, established good relations with the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue in the Vatican and we regularly invited them to participate and to come to international meetings. They came and participated with joy," he said. "And that is just to underline that interreligious dialogue is actually part of our life."

Hopes for the visit

As Indonesia welcomes the Pope, Fr. Marcus expressed his belief that the Pope will be deeply impressed by the country's rich tapestry of cultures and religions.

"He will see people, the women with the head scarves and Muslims with different kinds of vestments and also Buddhists and Hindus. It is a plurality. It is a mosaic, a beautiful one," he said, pointing out that this visit is much more than a ceremonial event; it is a reaffirmation of the country's commitment to interreligious dialogue and unity.

Pointing out that Pope Francis “is always struggling for the values for peace and harmony, justice, living together,” Fr. Marcus expressed his belief that the experience will touch him profoundly.

The Pope, Fr. Marcus continued, comes to be with the people of all the different religions in Indonesia, a people that has fully adopted the practice of silaturahmi which means “meeting each other, to promote and to live the culture of encounter, as so often has been emphasized by Pope Francis himself.”

Fr. Marcus Solo during the interview at Vatican Radio