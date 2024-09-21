Newly ordained Bishops participate in Vatican formation course

Bishops ordained in the past 12 months from across the globe are in the Vatican for a comprehensive formation course. The event, which also includes newly consecrated bishops from the Eastern Churches, is organized by the Dicastery for Bishops, the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, and the Dicastery for Evangelization.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik

During this time of learning and spiritual enrichment, the newly ordained bishops were granted an audience with Pope Francis, celebrated Holy Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and other churches throughout Rome, and engaged with key figures from the Roman Curia, including Prefects from various dicasteries and representatives from the Secretariat of State. Additionally, the participants worked in smaller language-based groups to foster deeper dialogue.

Pope recieves newly ordained bishops

The organizers expressed that these are "intense days, filled with moments of formation and communion," offering the new bishops an immersive experience of the episcopal collegiality, one that fosters both affectionate and effective unity with the Successor of Peter. The dicasteries tasked with assisting the Holy Father in the complex process of appointing bishops have expressed their satisfaction with the fruitful outcomes of the course.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Bishop Sławomir Szkredka, Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, shared, "This formation course holds deep importance for three reasons. First, it provides an experience of unity—meeting the Holy Father, the Peter of our time, and witnessing the universal nature of the Church alongside our brothers from around the world. Second, it offers the gift of encountering fellow bishops from various churches, enabling us to share experiences, build relationships, and pray together. Finally, we engage with representatives from the Holy See, who present Pope Francis’ vision, allowing us to reflect on how this can be applied in our local Churches across different regions."

This year’s course, which runs from September 15 to 21, consists of two groups of bishops. The course organized by the Dicastery for Bishops brings together 153 bishops from 46 countries, including 25 Eastern-rite bishops, overseen by the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, as well as five newly appointed bishops with responsibilities in the Roman Curia. Meanwhile, 114 participants are attending the course led by the Dicastery for Evangelization.

A September gathering for newly ordained bishops has become a regular feature of the Roman Curia’s schedule. However, this year’s course includes an unprecedented aspect: for the first time, some sessions are being shared and experienced jointly by both groups of bishops, taking place at the Pontifical Urban University.