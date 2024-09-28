The purpose of the Synod and 'fashionable' reforms

Pope Francis greets clergy and religious at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Brussels (Vatican Media)

Our Editorial Director, Andrea Tornielli, reflects on Pope Francis' words to the clergy and religious of Belgium about the second session of the Synod on Synodality, which takes place in October.

By Andrea Tornielli - Brussels

What is the priority of the Synod that is about to begin? What is the main and most important purpose of the Church's synodal reform?

From Brussels, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Koekelberg, where he met with bishops, clergy, religious, and pastoral workers, Pope Francis outlined an answer by posing a question.

“The synodal process,” he said, after listening to a testimony, “must involve returning to the Gospel. It is not about prioritizing 'fashionable' reforms, but asking: 'How can we bring the Gospel to a society that is no longer listening or has distanced itself from the faith?' Let us all ask ourselves this question.”

No "fashionable" reforms, then. Neither is there place for agendas that—on the one hand—advocate for functional changes but end up clericalizing the laity, nor those that—on the other hand—aim to restore a past era influenced by neo-clericalism.

Both are perspectives that ultimately downplay the urgent and fundamental question that Pope Francis has reiterated: the proclamation of the Gospel in secularized societies.

Both of these perspectives end up forgetting the sole true purpose of any reform in the Church: the salvation of souls, the care of God's holy faithful people.

By putting the Pope's question back at the center, which was the reason for the Second Vatican Council, and by placing the well-being and care of God's people at the center, it becomes clear that synodality is the way to live communion in the Church.

It is not an additional bureaucratic task for clergy and laity who adopt it reluctantly and only in words, remaining in practice still tied to models from a century ago. It is not the passepartout through which to justify every worldly initiative.

Instead, synodality is the full expression of a lived communion. We can only bear witness to our brothers and sisters when we are aware that we are all loved by God and when we joyfully live the Gospel, conscious of the fact that—whatever our role in the Church—we are called by the Other, and it is He who guides His Church.