Vatican Museums: Learning to care for creation through play

An original and engaging tour is now available for families with children, offering a delightful two-hour experience in the beautiful natural setting of the Pope's Gardens. This initiative, titled "Capture Nature," is a new addition to the Vatican Museums' family-friendly activities, promoting an appreciation for nature, art, and the care of creation.

By Paolo Ondarza

Excitement builds minute by minute for the children and families participating in the Vatican Museums’ latest offering: "Capture Nature" in the Vatican Gardens.

For both kids and adults, two hours fly by as they engage in quizzes, games, questions, and fascinating discoveries about the Pope's Gardens, the protection of creation, and the secrets of plants, animals, and insects.

Young participants in the ‘Capture Nature’ tour in the Vatican Gardens

Immersed in Nature

This is a truly immersive visit, but without any electronic devices—just the sounds, smells, and colors of nature to surround and embrace you. It’s a chance to feel like beloved creations of a Creator who made everything with love.

The children choose a name for their team, and the adventure begins. They hunt for pine cones, pine nuts, and pebbles, while discovering turtles and other hidden wonders of the Gardens.

Capture Nature

During the visit, participants may encounter Vatican gardeners, ready to share the secrets of plant care. Among them is Minosse, the senior gardener, whose stylized face as an avatar appears on a sticker.

Each time the children complete a challenge, they add a sticker to their participation card. Whoever fills up their card wins, but the focus is on teamwork—if everyone learns to care for creation, everyone wins.

Capture Nature - Vatican Museums

Discovering Biblical Plants

From treasure hunts to creating a "masterpiece" using the frottage technique, to identifying animal species and recognizing plants mentioned in the Bible, the tour engages all the senses.

In one game, "Trash or Nature?" children reach into a box and, without seeing, must distinguish between natural and synthetic materials.

Capture Nature - Vatican Museums

A Tour for the Whole Family

The Vatican Museums’ initiative is a true outdoor education experience, helping families grow in their awareness of the beauty of creation and the importance of protecting our common home, as urged by Pope Francis and his predecessors.

The tour, available in both Italian and English, is designed for families with children aged 6 to 12. It is fully accessible to people with sensory, motor, and intellectual disabilities and takes place every Saturday of the month.

Participants explore the Biblical Garden, the Forest, the English Garden, the Zitella Fountain, the Casina of Pius IV, the Madonna of the Guard, and the Madonna of Fatima—places where Popes have often taken their walks. After the tour, families can visit the Vatican Museums on their own at no additional cost.

Capture Nature - Vatican Museums

Learning together outdoors

“It’s an incredible experience. The greatest joy is seeing our children so engaged. Visiting the Museums and the Pope's Gardens with them is an unforgettable opportunity,” say the parents of one young participant.

This initiative, which can be booked on the Vatican Museums’ website, was created by the Educational Activities Office.

Sister Emanuela Edwards, Head of the Educational Activities Office of the Vatican Museums

"This tour took a lot of work to put together, but we're thrilled to finally offer it to families and their children," says Sister Emanuela Edwards, whom we met on a hot summer day, cooled by the shade of the large trees in the Pope's Gardens.

"'Capture Nature,'" Sister Emanuela explains, "is an extraordinary adventure for families, who can explore the beauty of the Vatican Gardens through fun activities together. It’s a unique chance to learn in the open air! We hope that by the end of the tour, the entire family will have had a truly unforgettable experience to cherish forever. We also hope that this wonderful memory will inspire them to take even better care of our beautiful planet!"

The Vatican Gardens

Q: Was your initiative inspired by the themes of care for creation in the "Laudato Sì" Encyclical? Sister Emanuela Edwards, what aspects of this papal document do you present to children and families?

"The first thing we highlight is the beauty of creation as a wonderful gift from God. During the visit, we also show concrete examples of responsible care for creation. For instance, Vatican gardeners care for the garden's trees and plants using only organic treatments, avoiding harmful chemicals. In this way, the Vatican embraces Pope Francis' call for responsible stewardship of our common home.

This visit also aligns with the Encyclical's call for ecological education. Families can enjoy the beauty of creation, and we hope that both parents and children will come away with a deeper understanding of how important it is to care for and respect their local ecosystems, rejecting the 'throwaway culture' that the Holy Father often speaks about."

Capture Nature - Vatican Museums

Q: The setting is the Vatican Gardens, the "green lung" of the Vatican City, where families can linger in the spots favored by Popes on their walks. Could you mention some of these spots?

"The children, like the Popes, particularly enjoy three areas of the gardens. The first is the English Garden. Here, just a few steps away from the bustle of the Vatican Museums, they are immersed in nature, breathing fresh air and hearing natural sounds—an ideal environment for adventure! Then there’s the stunning panoramic view from the Rose Garden, with the dome of St. Peter’s in the background, which is very inspiring for children. Finally, everyone loves visiting the summer house of Pope Pius IV and the chance to see the turtles that live there."

Vatican Gardens

Q: During the visit, you offer various activities combining art, faith, and nature. Which ones do the children enjoy the most?

"The tour starts with a challenge: the children must remain silent for 2 minutes to identify some of the different natural sounds in the garden. You can imagine how challenging that is! There’s also a friendly competition among the families. And of course, no visit to the Vatican would be complete without a 'masterpiece.' During this visit, by observing and 'capturing' the nature around them in the gardens, the children get to create their own masterpiece—a lasting memory of the 'Capture Nature' experience."

Capture Nature - Vatican Musems

Q: Why is it important to raise children’s and families’ awareness about caring for creation from a Catholic perspective?

"Pope Francis calls for a new way of approaching the natural world, one that aligns with the spirit of the Gospel. He offers us the example of St. Francis of Assisi, who, by putting God first, embodied 'that sublime fraternity with all creation' (221). The Holy Father hopes to inspire all of us, with the help of God's grace, to adopt this balanced and healthy approach to creation, so that we can better care for our common home."