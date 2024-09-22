Cardinal Zenari: In Syria, the bomb of poverty is killing hope

Cardinal Mario Zenari, Apostolic Nuncio in Syria delivers a homily in which he shares the suffering of the Syrian people.

By Massimiliano Menichetti

Pope Francis often reminds the world of Syria's plight, a nation now seemingly forgotten, having fallen from the global radar. Cardinal Mario Zenari, a steadfast witness to Christ’s light in Damascus and a beacon of fading hope for the Syrian people, presided over Sunday Mass at Santa Maria delle Grazie alle Fornaci where he serves as Deacon. In his homily, and during his interactions with parishioners afterward, he vividly described the immense suffering of a nation worn down by over a decade of war.



“The Syrian people are exhausted,” Zenari lamented. “They struggle to see the light of the future.” The numbers speak of a tragic reality: 500,000 lives lost, more than 7 million internally displaced, and over 5 million forced to flee to neighboring countries. According to the United Nations, 16.7 million Syrians urgently need humanitarian assistance, and almost 13 million face severe food insecurity.

Drawing parallels between personal suffering and collective hardship, Zenari reflected on the crosses, both great and small, that people bear in their lives. Yet, in Syria, he noted, the weight of these crosses is almost unimaginable. He recalled haunting memories of past years, particularly the image of over a million Syrians trudging through rain and snow, fleeing violence with only what they could carry—a “Way of the Cross stretching for miles.” He then shared another poignant memory: a Good Friday in Homs, when bombs rained down on the city. A sacristan, amid the destruction, asked Father Michele where to prepare the liturgy, as even the churches lay in ruins. “Father Michele instructed him to take a long rope, encircle the devastated neighborhoods, and place a sign in the center reading ‘Calvary.’ Today,” the cardinal emphasized, “that rope extends far beyond Homs, stretching for miles across the entire Middle East.”

Reflecting on the present, Zenari described a new and insidious devastation: poverty. “I have witnessed destruction, death, amputated children, and overwhelming suffering during the intense years of conflict. But now, a different bomb has exploded—the bomb of poverty, which leaves no room for hope.” He stressed that the international sanctions imposed on the Syrian regime have had catastrophic effects on the population. “During the war, at least there was light. Now, blackouts plunge the country into darkness.” Shortages of medicine, food, and basic necessities are compounded by a stagnant economy and a halted education system.

The situation has pushed many to flee, as poverty becomes unbearable. “Today, a doctor earns only 20 euros a month,” Zenari observed. “People study when they can, but their minds are set on leaving.” In this dire scenario, the Church remains on the frontlines, offering assistance, comfort, and engaging in diplomatic efforts to reverse the country’s descent into deeper suffering. The UN estimates that around 500 people leave Syria every day in search of a better life.

Cardinal Zenari’s plea echoes far beyond Syria’s borders. It is a cry that cannot go unheard in a world torn by conflict. Building a world of peace, solidarity, and fraternity—a world where human dignity is at the center of political efforts—is not only possible but essential. The global community cannot turn its back on Syria. We cannot remain indifferent as migrants perish in the seas, nor can we accept the perpetuation of dictatorships and wars. Each of us, in our own spheres of influence, is called to build paths of dialogue, encounter, and peace.