Cardinal Parolin at UN: Holy See 'deeply concerned' by current severity of violence

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, addresses the 79th Session of UN General Assembly in New York, and expresses the Holy See's concern for deadly conflicts in parts of the world and the Church's desire for peace and human dignity.

By Lisa Zengarini & Devin Watkins

"The Holy See is deeply concerned that, at this particular point in time, we are witnessing a worrying increase in the number of conflicts worldwide and the severity of their violence."

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin expressed this concern at the General Debate of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28, 2024.

In order to relaunch a shared commitment to the service of peace, the United Nations needs to recover the values that gave rise to the organization, while at the same time taking into account the changed context, said the Cardinal.

He reiterated the urgent need for reform of the organisation to address the current conflicts raging across the world at this critical time.



The most important reform, he noted, is to return to a sincere and open dialogue, noting that the current world situation is also the result of the weakening of structures of multilateral diplomacy that arose after World War II.

In his wide-ranging speech, Cardinal Parolin said conflicts are increasingly violent, causing widespread destruction.

"Violent non-state actors control areas in which 195 million people reside, with 64 million of these individuals living in areas that are completely under the control of the groups in question," he lamented.

Coupled with these conflicts, he said, is the challenge of accurately assessing the damage to civilian infrastructure, including places of worship, schools, hospitals, and the environment.

He decried the frequent violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions, which aim to protect non-combatants in times of war.

The Vatican Secretary of State recalled Pope Francis' clear stance that violations of international law are war crimes and must be prevented, not just condemned.

Cardinal Parolin also spoke out against governments' tendency to increase military expenditure while trying to meet commitments made to promote sustainable development, saying this represents a lack of trust between States.

Remembering that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Holy See's presence at the UN with Observer status, the Cardinal reaffirmed the Church's firm commitment to the dignity of every human being, the sovereignty of states, peace and disarmament, and care for the environment.



He again emphasized that peace, sustainable development, and human dignity must be pursued collectively for the benefit of present and future generations.

"Peace is an indivisible concept, and in order for it to be both just and lasting, it must be universal in scope," he said.