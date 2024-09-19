'In Medjugorje one finds a river of good even amid human weakness'

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith presents the document “The Queen of Peace” on the spiritual experience in the Bosnian town of Medjugorje, devotion looked upon with respect by three Popes. What matters is the pastoral reality, not evaluations on the supernatural nature. For Pope Francis, a "nulla osta" is sufficient and it is not necessary to go further. Regarding the messages: "We accept them as edifying texts."

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, gave a wide-ranging presentation at the press conference on Thursday 19 September. From the messages at Medjugorje to be accepted as "edifying texts" that can instil a "beautiful spiritual experience," even if there is "no certainty that they are from Our Lady;" to the "great respect" shown by the three most recent popes towards "the widespread devotion" at Medjugorje. From the innumerable works of charity that have arisen around this spiritual experience, including the many conversions, confessions, fruits of good; to the "problems" caused by "human weakness," and the internal debates (there are even those who have gone so far as to define the phenomenon as ‘demonic’).

Cardinal Fernández touched on the history, current events and even shared some personal experiences in a packed Vatican press room at the conference presenting the Note "The Queen of Peace." In the Note the Argentinean Cardinal retraced the process, listing the lights and shadows of a reality that involves the spirituality of millions of faithful and through which, as he said, "God, in His mysterious designs, even in the midst of human imperfections, has found a way to make a river of goodness and beauty flow."

Problems and challenges



The Cardinal recalled the important "problems" which "in a small percentage (5 or 6 dioceses)" in the world have occurred and which present challenges "speaking of only positive effects" in Medjugorje. He indicated "the darkest and saddest point" marked by the long "conflict" between the rebellious Franciscans and the Bishops and, with great clarity, he also mentioned the controversy surrounding Fr. Tomislav Vlasic, famous for being considered the ‘spiritual father’ of the six visionaries and then in 2009 dismissed from the clerical state for various crimes.

The gaze of three Popes



The Cardinal also presented the Medjugorje phenomenon with the viewpoint of the last three Popes: John Paul II, who, as can be seen in private letters, had shown an "intense wish" to visit that place; Benedict XVI who, as prefect of the then Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1985 had expressed a "clear thought" on the separation of the attestation of the possible "supernaturalness" of the phenomenon from its spiritual fruits. Finally, Pope Francis, who on his return flight from Fatima in 2017, spoke about the "very good" report of the Ruini Commission, stating that "the central issue" is "the spiritual reality, the pastoral reality, people who go there and undergo conversion, people who meet God, who change their lives... There is no magic wand, this spiritual-pastoral reality cannot be denied."

"What stands out with the three Popes," Cardinal Fernández emphasised, “is an attitude of great respect in the face of such widespread devotion among the people of God,” which translates into “an analysis of the positive spiritual phenomenon” and not "into a conclusion on the supernatural origin or otherwise of the phenomenon." In fact, Pope Francis, the Cardinal revealed, reiterated in a recent meeting that the nihil obstat is "absolutely sufficient" and that "there is no need to go further with a declaration on the supernatural nature." That is, it is sufficient "to say to the faithful: you can pray there, worship is public, pilgrimages can be made and these messages can be read without danger."

Messages of the ‘Gospa'



On the subject of the messages of the ‘Gospa’, the Cardinal Prefect explained that most of them have "beautiful content" that can "encourage" conversion; many express words that are closer to the language of the people; some contain instead "phrases that are not exactly St Thomas Aquinas-like." But, Cardinal Fernández clarified, "when there are spiritual experiences of different kinds, there is no rule" ... "the person perceives the content and makes the effort to remember it and express it as best possible." So these messages should not be read as "a magisterial text," but one must grasp "the profound thinking" even behind some "imperfection of words."

The peace proposal



The Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith added that “we now accept these messages not as private revelations, because we do not have a certainty that they are Our Lady's messages, but we accept them only as edifying texts that can encourage a true and beautiful spiritual experience." The messages, Cardinal Fernández recommended, "must be evaluated as a whole." Because it is only in the overall view that "the great exhortations" appear. For example that of peace, "the great proposal of Medjugorje." "The message of peace implies loving also those who are not Catholic. And this is understood in the ecumenical and interreligious context of Bosnia Herzegovina," torn apart by a war also fuelled by religious motivations. "Look at history repeating itself today with Ukraine," the Cardinal noted.

The risks

Of course, there are "weak points" in these messages, starting with the "frequency" or the insistence on the need to listen to them: ‘’'Listen to my messages,' 'accept my messages.' Sometimes it gets a little tiring... The Virgin speaks of her plans of salvation - 'my plans' - which must be accepted, as if they were different from God's. This is confusing, it creates the danger of creating an over-dependence on apparitions and messages."

Future messages



Both in his speech and in answering questions from journalists, Cardinal Fernández also addressed the question of future messages, "'if there are any': ‘If there are any, they must be evaluated and approved for possible publication, and until they are analysed, the faithful are not advised to consider them as edifying texts." Prudence "is always necessary," with the knowledge that Our Lady “does not command that something be communicated necessarily or immediately; she does not use us as puppets or inanimate instruments, she always leaves room for our discernment.” She is not, in short, a mail deliverer he said, recalling the words of Pope Francis.

Devotion among the people



The head of the Dicastery then went on to highlight the worldwide spread of devotion to the Queen of Peace, hence the "very many prayer groups and Marian devotion," the charitable work for orphans, those with drug dependence, alcoholics, with disabilities. This is "a popular phenomenon" that does not take into account messages or discussions on the supernatural origin: “What draws people is the Queen of Peace and the presence of her image in the most diverse places."

Image of Our Lady in every town

Cardinal Fernández himself confided that he has found the image of Our Lady even in the smallest country villages. Even in his own native Argentina, he recounted, when as a parish priest he had proposed to the faithful in various neighbourhoods to build shrines with a Marian image, "the first one they proposed to me was that of the Queen of Peace. Only one nun said: ‘But is it authorised?’ And the Bishop replied: ‘But what harm can that image do?’'’

Contact with visionaries "not advisable"

As for contact with the visionaries, the Cardinal explained that "it is not forbidden but neither is it advisable," even for them. "The spirit of Medjugorje is not to search for the visionaries but to pray to the Queen of Peace." Cardinal Fernández reported that he had no contact with them at this time but that he had sent a small letter "with some suggestions and words," to remain confidential.

Contributions of other speakers



Joining Cardinal Fernández at the speakers' table were Monsignor Armando Matteo, Secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, and the Editorial Director of the Vatican's media, Andrea Tornielli. Monsignor Matteo emphasised that today's Note is the "fruit" of an "extensive process of discernment" that began in May with the publication of the Norms on alleged supernatural phenomena. This work has involved decisions on cases in Italy, Spain, India, Holland and other places. For his part, Andrea Tornielli, also drawing on a personal pilgrimage experience, highlighted some "interesting statistical data," such as the number those receiving Communion distributed in the parish and places linked to the apparitions: over 47 million (47,413,740 to be exact) from 1985 to 2024; or the number of priests who concelebrated in Medjugorje from December 1986 to June 2024: 1,060,799. They are numbers as high as those of the faithful who flock to the Bosnian village every year, attracted by Eucharistic Adoration, meditation and confession, the most heartfelt sacrament in Medjugorje.