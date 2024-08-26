Ruffini: 'We need a communication based on humanity not algorithms'

In a video message addressed to the second Assembly of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA), concluding today in Mannaus, Brazil, the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery reaffirms the need for human-centred communication based on the “wisdom of the heart” and not on algorithms.

The key to rediscover “the path to a fully human communication” is the “wisdom of the heart". Pope Francis’ words for this year’s World Day of Social Communications is at the core of the video message the Prefect the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, Paolo Ruffini, sent on Monday to participants in the second Assembly of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA), concluding in Manaus, Brazil.

Uniting what is divided

The message in Spanish emphasizes the crucial importance of communication as a means to foster unity among peoples, while preserving their cultural differences. Communication, Mr. Ruffini notes, serves to "unite what is divided" and as such it is a cum munus, that is, a "mutual gift" that arises from the relationship that is established "by speaking, listening and understanding the other." This shared gift “intertwines our differences, makes us members of each other, reflects how everything is interconnected”.

A human communication inspired by the wisdom of the heart

A humane communication, said Ruffini, is necessary to counter colonizing invasion of mass media , as criticized by Pope Francis, in order to “build a better world". We need a new narrative that does not surrender to evil" and a communication system is based "on humanity”, rather than on technology or algorithms, that encourages dialogue, the culture encounter and care of the "common home", the Prefect said.

A spiritual gaze

In the face "the exponential advancement" of digital systems and artificial intelligence, he again called for providing communication with "a spiritual gaze", “ capable of bringing back to unity what we have divided out of selfishness", for ongoing education, and collective responsibility

CEAMA's assembly

CEAMA was established 2020 as a result of the special Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian region, held in the Vatican in October 2019. The body acts a "bridge" between the various ecclesial and socio-environmental initiatives at a continental and international level, thus contributing to the implementation of the many proposals emerged from the Synod.

The meeting held in Manaus brought together representatives of the Church in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela and the French Amazon who discussed. The theme discussed was "Christ Indicates the Amazon: Communion, Mission and Participation”, in light of the upcoming second session of the XVI ordinary general assembly of the Synod of Bishops, scheduled from 2 to 27 October in the Vatican.

During the four days of discussions participants focused on the current situation in the Amazon, listened to testimonies and shared moments of spiritual conversation.