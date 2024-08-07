Papal almoner oversees new shipment of food and medicine to Ukraine

Trucks are loaded with food aid for the people of Ukraine

Trucks loaded with clothing, medicine, and food—especially tuna—begin departing for Ukraine from the Ukrainian Basilica of Holy Wisdom in Rome, with shipment and distribution overseen by Cardinal Krajewski, the Papal Almoner.

By Vatican News

Even during the summer, the Pope’s charitable efforts continue towards Ukraine, a country he has long described as “martyred”.

As in previous months, trucks are set to leave on Wednesday, August 7, from the Ukrainian Basilica of Holy Wisdom in Rome.

They are carrying essential supplies, such as food, clothing, and medicines, for the distressed population of the Eastern European nation. The shipment includes boxes of tuna, a long-lasting food item.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, known as the Papal Almoner, is overseeing the shipment and distribution in Ukraine of these gifts from the Pope.

This new act of charity reaffirms the Pope’s solidarity with the country, for which he also requested prayers and support from all the faithful at the end of the General Audience on Wednesday.