Papal almoner oversees new shipment of food and medicine to Ukraine
By Vatican News
Even during the summer, the Pope’s charitable efforts continue towards Ukraine, a country he has long described as “martyred”.
As in previous months, trucks are set to leave on Wednesday, August 7, from the Ukrainian Basilica of Holy Wisdom in Rome.
They are carrying essential supplies, such as food, clothing, and medicines, for the distressed population of the Eastern European nation. The shipment includes boxes of tuna, a long-lasting food item.
Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, known as the Papal Almoner, is overseeing the shipment and distribution in Ukraine of these gifts from the Pope.
This new act of charity reaffirms the Pope’s solidarity with the country, for which he also requested prayers and support from all the faithful at the end of the General Audience on Wednesday.
