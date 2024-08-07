From Swiss Guard to priest: ‘Service with humility’

Seminarian and former Swiss Guard: Didier Grandjean from the canton of Fribourg

In an interview with Vatican News, 34-year-old Didier Grandjean recalls his journey from wearing the uniform of the Pontifical Swiss Guard to the Roman collar. His is a story of a man trained in combat who transitioned to serving the Pope and the Church in a more spiritual way.

By Romano Pelosi and Francesco Bartolini

Born and raised in a religious family in Fribourg, Switzerland, Didier Grandjean’s motivation for serving the Church came naturally. Having completed the Swiss Army’s recruitment school, he served in the Pontifical Swiss Guards from 2011 to 2019.

At the age of 21, he started his journey as an official recruit, and during his service he “often had contact with pilgrims” and was impressed by their deep faith.

It turned out to be a catalyst for his very own “enlightenment,” he told Vatican News, so much so that he would take time to pray and reflect during his posts.

His service proved to be essential for his spiritual maturity, a fundamental characteristic needed to officially transition along the path of priestly vocation. It was a path to which he felt he belonged.

Support entering the seminary

Despite his family’s religious devotions, their initial surprise of this change of path was to be expected.

Nevertheless, the consequent positive response and support from his loved ones further spurred on his determination and confidence towards his religious destiny. “Go; this is your path” was the message from Grandjean’s father before his passing.

Grandjean in the studios of Vatican Radio

Link between Vatican City and Swiss Guard Corps

Grandjean experienced a pivotal moment during the 2013 conclave, witnessing the grandeur and symbolism of the Church, as well as the dedication of Pope Francis.

The values he understood in this moment resembled those of tradition and innovation, security and honorary service, values that lie at the core of both the Vatican City State and the Pontifical Swiss Guard Corps as institutions.

Among the value of service that bridges both the essence of being a Swiss Guard and a priest is that of discipline and camaraderie.

Grandjean is aware that committing oneself with unwavering devotion to others or a cause requires perseverance, saying “prayer is like a battle.”

Both in the Swiss Guard and as a seminarian, Grandjean draws inspiration from the title Servus servorum Dei, Servants of the Servants of God. He interprets this ancient papal title with a desire to commit himself selflessly with great humility, without necessarily expecting anything in return.

Grandjean shakes hands with Pope Francis

Crisis of commitment

The Fribourg seminarian noted the social aspect of being a Servus servorum Dei, recognising the feeling of loneliness in being unable to marry. However, he said he has sought to find this familial feeling of love in his service to fellow believers.

Grandjean expressed preoccupation for the ever-growing “society of comfort”, in which secularisation is more present than ever and the importance of sacrifice and long-term commitment is fading, not only in priesthood but also in marriage.

Thus, he urged people to have courage to follow a path of faith and find joy in doing so, as “Christ will always be at your side.”

Grandjean in his days as a Pontifical Swiss Guard

A message of hope

Regardless of the decreasing number of priestly or religious vocations, people still seek the advice of experienced priests and their presence gives them joy and direction.

Grandjean concluded with a message that encompasses the sentiment he felt all those years ago in the Guard Corps.

The Church and her ministers, he said, must always be there for people, because “what you may give up from your previous life is returned to you hundredfold.”