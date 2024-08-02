Elenita de Jesús: Important for Puerto Rican Church, but she is not the Virgin Mary

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has issued a definitive clarification regarding alleged supernatural events connected to the Sanctuary of the Holy Mountain in Puerto Rico. In the face of attempts to attribute to Elenita de Jesús the identity of Jesus or the Madonna, the judgment is "constat de non supernaturalitate."

By Vatican News

“It cannot be denied that the figure of Elenita de Jesús is of great value for the Church in Puerto Rico and should be considered as a stimulus to total dedication to the Kingdom of God."

However, "those who love her" must look to her “as a motivation to give themselves to God alone and avoid directing toward her the gestures of devotion that correspond to the Mother of Jesus Christ. It is better not to damage this treasure by distorting its original meaning.”

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, made that clarification in a Letter—dated August 1, approved by Pope Francis, and sent to Bishop Eusebio Ramos Morales of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

The letter dealt with alleged supernatural events connected to the Sanctuary of the Holy Mountain in the southeast of the island, and concerning Elenita de Jesús, a missionary catechist who lived in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

"Constat de non supernaturalitate"

“Having read with great attention the documentation” sent by Bishop Ramos, "which gathers together various studies made by people with different points of view" and considering his "considered opinion" as Bishop, Cardinal Fernández deemed it necessary, for the care of the faith of the Catholic faithful, to write "a definitive clarification."

In he Letter, the Cardinal Prefect affirmed that "any identification of Elenita with Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only Redeemer, or with the Virgin Mary, first cooperator in the work of her Son, must be totally avoided. In the face of any attempt to attribute to Elenita de Jesús the identity of the Lord, or of Mary Most Holy, the judgment cannot be other than “constat de non supernaturalitate”. Elenita de Jesús is not the Virgin Mary."

Therefore, the bishop of Caguas is authorized "to issue the corresponding decree with the dispositions you deem necessary” (cf. DICASTERY FOR THE DOCTRINE OF THE FAITH, Norms for Proceeding in the Discernment of Alleged Supernatural Phenomena, May 17, 2024, Art. 21 §1).

“This applies also," Cardinal Fernández added, "with regard to non-authentic apparitions or blood, which are not to be venerated."

According to article 21 §1 of the new norms on the discernment of alleged supernatural phenomena, "Upon receiving the Dicastery’s response, unless directed otherwise, the Diocesan Bishop, in agreement with the Dicastery, will clearly make known to the People of God the judgment on the events in question."

In this case, the final decision is a "Declaratio de non supernaturalitate," meaning that "the diocesan Bishop is authorized by the Congregation to declare that the phenomenon is recognized as non-supernatural."

Elenita lived in charity and in proclamation of the Gospel

Having made this clarification, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith defined Elenita de Jesús as a woman “who lived under the influence of the Holy Spirit, in charity and in proclaiming the Gospel, inspired by a deep love for our Heavenly Mother, the Virgin Mary.”

He said she was a catechist who served the Church “at a decisive moment in history, when the Catholic faith was seriously threatened," identifying herself "with her suffering people."

Cardinal Fernández then quoted the words of Bishop Ramos, according to whom Elenita walked among a very poor people “as a disciple of Jesus and under the mantle of the Virgin Mary,” taking on " hunger and needs of the humble people," as well as their “anxieties for faith and hope."

People called her "mother" for the beautiful qualities they saw in her: simplicity, Christian virtues, austerity of life, spirituality, catechetical ability, noted the Cardinal.

Avoid expressions that generate confusion

"Elenita," Cardinal Fernández emphasized, "had a strong devotion to the Virgin Mary. It is said that she carried a picture of the Virgin with her, that she sent to Spain for an image of the Virgin, that she had several Marian chapels built and that she promoted devotion to the Virgin of Mount Carmel."

"It is true," he added, “that in her life we find signs of her great union with the suffering Jesus Christ, and that many of her gestures echoed the affection of Mary, the Mother of Heaven. Various testimonies say that she resembled the Virgin and some, in an excess of admiration, made the mistake of affirming that she was the Virgin. Certain expressions that perhaps she herself used could be confusing, but, in those times, when the missionary catechists of these places felt closely identified with some saint, they used words that in reality meant “I belong to”, “I identify with”. Today we do not speak in such a way because it can cause confusion. Therefore, any expression of appreciation for Elenita should avoid the impression of affirming that she was the Virgin Mary."

‘May the Holy Mountain be a place where Jesus Christ is adored’

"The figure of Elenita," asserted Cardinal Fernández, "speaks to us of love for Jesus Christ and Mary, of the dignity of women, of generous dedication, commitment, austerity. It also speaks very eloquently to us about the care and defense of the poor."

And he concluded: "May God grant that, avoiding everything that could create confusion, we may turn our ears and hearts to the Gospel, which must resound day after day on the Holy Mountain, so that it may be a place where Jesus Christ, the only Lord and Redeemer, is adored, as Elenita de Jesús, humble and poor among the poor, would surely have wished."