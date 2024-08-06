Fernández: India’s Vailankanni Shine reveals welcoming Mother, not syncretism

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith sends a letter ahead of the feast of Our Lady of Health in Vailankanni, India, expressing the Pope’s appreciation for the shrine and noting the spiritual fruits enjoyed by pilgrims, including non-Christians.

By Vatican News

Millions of pilgrims faithfully visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Good Health in Vailankanni, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

According to Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, “the many spiritual fruits that are produced at this Shrine make us recognize the constant action of the Holy Spirit in this place.”

The Cardinal Prefect wrote those words in a letter dated August 1, approved by Pope Francis, and addressed to Bishop-elect Sagayaraj Thamburaj, of Tanjore Diocese.

The Shrine will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Health on September 8, and devotion in Vailankanni dates back to the 16th century.

Holy Spirit’s action in many non-Christian pilgrims

“Many non-Christian pilgrims who come seeking solace echo similar experiences,” emphasized Cardinal Fernández. “Some of them are healed of their illnesses and many find peace and hope. Without doubt, the Holy Spirit is also at work in them, responding by Mary's intercession.”

“This,” he noted, “should not be considered as a form of syncretism or mixing of religions. The Sanctuary is a place where the closeness of Mary, who welcomes everyone and demonstrates the love of the Lord to those who reflect on it, is manifested. Those who cannot receive the sacraments of the Catholic Church are not denied the consolation of the Mother of Jesus.”

Pope Francis’ appreciation for ‘this place of faith’

Cardinal Fernández stated that he and Pope Francis recalled the spiritual beauty of this place of faith during the papal audience he was granted on August 1.

“The Holy Father cares a lot about the popular piety of the faithful pilgrims, because they reflect the beauty of the Church on the move which seeks Jesus in the arms of Mary and entrusts its pain and hope to the heart of His Mother,” he said.

For this reason, added the Cardinal, Pope Francis has expressed “great appreciation” for this place of faith. In preparation for the September celebrations at the Vailankanni Shrine, he added, the Pope extends his paternal blessing to all pilgrims.

First manifestation of Mary

According to an ancient account, the Virgin Mary first appeared in Vailankanni in the 16th century to a young man carrying milk for a customer, asking him to offer it for the Child she was holding in her arms. The young man promptly agreed, only to realize upon reaching the customer that the milk was still in his container.

“This,” said Cardinal Fernández, “was an expression of the generosity of those who are willing to give something to others, in their own poverty. You do not need to have much in order to be generous. May this call to share, to assist, to be close to those who need us always resonate in this place. Mary loves the generosity of her children.”

Tenderness of Mary, Mother of All

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith praised the “beautiful traditions ascribed to the encounters that the Virgin had with poor and sick boys at this place of worship. Thus, the tenderness and closeness of Mary, whom Jesus desired to bequeath us as Mother of all, is manifested. Through her intercession, Jesus Christ often pours out his strength and restores health to the sick.”

He recalled that, “in 2002, Saint John Paul II chose that place for the celebration of the World Day of the Sick. Thus, the same Virgin Mary who manifested herself at Lourdes also manifested herself in India as the Mother of Health.”

Before Mary, we recognize the love of Jesus

“It is not merely a matter of bodily health,” concluded Cardinal Fernández, “but also one that touches the soul. Contemplating the image of Mary we can all recognize the love of Jesus Christ that can heal our sadness, our anguish and our fears. If we pause before Mary, even in a brief moment of faith and love, her maternal gaze restores peace to us.”