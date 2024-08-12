Cardinal Parolin and President Pezeshkian of Iran speak by phone

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the new President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, discuss issues of common interest during a telephone call on Monday morning. Cardinal Parolin expresses the Holy See's deep concern over the risk of a widening of the war in the Middle East and that dialogue, negotiation, and peace may prevail.

By Vatican News

On Monday morning Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's Secretary of State, had a telephone conversation with H.E. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



In a communication to journalists, Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni noted that Cardinal Parolin congratulated the new President on the start of his term of office and they discussed issues of common interest.

Cardinal Parolin expressed the Holy See's deep concern over what is happening in the Middle East, reiterating the need to avoid in any way possible the widening of the very serious conflict underway and preferring instead every effort for dialogue, negotiation and peace.

Appeals of Pope Francis

Pope Francis has made regular appeals for dialogue, peace and every effort to help the suffering. At the conclusion of last Wednesday's General Audience, the Pope said he is following the situation in the Middle East with great concern, and he reiterates his appeal to all the parties involved that the conflict may not spread, and "there may be an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, starting with Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious and unsustainable." He offered his prayers "that the sincere search for peace will extinguish strife, love will overcome hatred and vengeance will be disarmed by forgiveness."