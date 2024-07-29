Altar serving: A service to God and to others

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich speaks to Vatican News about the International Pilgrimage of Altar Servers, which is bringing 50,000 young people to Rome this week.

By Joseph Tulloch and Marie Duhamel

This week, around 50,000 altar servers are descending on Rome, as part of a pilgrimage organised by the International Assosiation for altar boys and girls (Coetus Internationalis Ministrantium).

The pilgrimage – which is taking place from the 29th July to the 3rd August – will see the participants visit Rome’s four papal Basilicas, and meet with Pope Francis in a special audience in St Peter’s Square.

The majority of the altar servers attending – around 35,000 – come from Germany, but there will also be participants from other European countries, including Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Accompanying the pilgrims throughout the week will be Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ, Archbishop of Luxembourg. He spoke to Vatican News’ Marie Duhmael.

Listen to our interview with Cardinal Hollerich

Serving God, serving others

The Archbishop began by noting that the theme of the pilgrimage is “With you” (Isa 41:10).

“This ‘you’”, Cardinal Hollerich said, is first of all God: “Christ, who we are serving in the liturgy.”

However, it also extends to the “group of friends” making the pilgrimage together. “This ‘you’ must have a broader meaning,” the Cardinal said, “because we cannot serve Christ without serving our sisters and brothers.”

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich

Combatting bullying

In this regard, a particularly important subject for altar servers to focus on – given that they are mostly teenagers – Archbishop Hollerich said, is bullying. The prelate stressed that the internet has transformed bullying into “something awful”.

Altar servers, he said, “should never bully, but always be on the side of the most weak in their class or place of work.”

The Cardinal then brought the interview to an end by discussing the pilgrims’ upcoming meeting with Pope Francis, which will see all 50,000 gather in St Peter’s Square.

This encounter, Archbishop Hollerich said, would be a moment to “listen to the Pope's testimony, and to be encouraged by him to live this service to the altar, this service to our sisters and brothers throughout the world.”

You can find a longer French-language interview on this topic with the Cardinal here.