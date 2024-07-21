Cardinal Tagle invites Catholics to share God's gifts

The National Eucharistic Congress in the US city of Indianapolis concludes with the celebration of Mass and a homily by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who calls for a renewed commitment to Eucharistic and missionary conversion.

By Vatican News

Reflecting on the theme of the National Eucharistic Congress, from the Gospel of John “Remain in Me”, Pope Francis’ special envoy to the event highlighted Jesus' mission as a gift from the Father.

"Jesus is sent to be given by the Father to others," Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said during his homily, and he explained that the Eucharist encapsulates this gift, as Jesus offers His body and blood for the life of the world.

The Cardinal, who is the Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated Holy Mass at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, Indiana, that concluded on Sunday, July 21.



He challenged the faithful to see their own lives and the world through the lens of gift rather than mere achievement.

"Do we still look at ourselves, persons, objects, work, society, events, and creation within the horizon of gift?" he asked, warning that losing this perspective leads to self-absorption and a lack of missionary zeal.

The pain of leaving Jesus

Cardinal Tagle addressed the difficult reality of disciples who abandoned Jesus, as narrated in the Gospel of John, chapter 6, and he invited introspection on whether the Church's actions sometimes contribute to this departure.

"Is it possible that we disciples contribute to the departure of others from Jesus?" he asked, urging a deeper engagement with the Eucharist and its transformative power.

He also highlighted the need to welcome those who feel marginalized, such as the poor, migrants, and the elderly, ensuring they feel part of the Church community.

A call to Eucharistic Missionaries

Cardinal Tagle said that those who choose to stay with Jesus must also be willing to be sent by Him.

"We should not keep Jesus to ourselves. That is not discipleship. That is selfishness," he stated, and he called on the faithful to share the love and compassion they have received from Jesus with the weary, the lost, and the divided.

Message from Pope Francis

Cardinal Tagle finally conveyed the blessings and prayers of Pope Francis, whom he said wrote him a letter expressing the hope “that the participants of the Congress, fully aware of the universal gifts they receive from heavenly food, may impart them to others.”

The papal envoy concluded by telling a story from his time as a parish priest and that, he said, illustrates the need to live out the Eucharist in daily life.

It is the story of a woman whose extraordinary devotion resulted in her being present at the Church on all occasions and at all times. But when he thanked her for her dedication and asked her to thank her family for allowing her to serve, she said her constant presence derived from the fact that she wanted to avoid her family.

"When the priest or deacon says, 'The Mass is ended. Go in the peace of Christ,' please go! What you have heard, touched, and tasted, you must share with others," he exclaimed.

