Cardinal Parolin to Ukraine: 'Nothing is impossible for God'

Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the headquarters of the Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

During his visit to Ukraine, the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, brings Pope Francis' message of closeness and affirms that even when we may lose hope, nothing is impossible for God.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

While our hopes may be diminished, everything is possible for God who is greater than ourselves and our capabilities...

The Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, gave this comforting reminder on Sunday, 21 July, at the conclusion of his visit to the see of the leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Major Archbishop of Kyiv-Halych, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

Cardinal Parolin's visit to Ukraine

Cardinal Parolin's 19-24 July visit to Ukraine follows his appointment as Pontifical Legate for the concluding celebration of the pilgrimage of Ukrainian Latin Rite Catholics, to the Marian Shrine of Berdychiv.

The Cardinal’s visit marks his first to the Eastern European country since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2024.

The Secretary of State expressed his gratitude to be at the seat of the Major Archbishop, "the father and head" of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and for the "significant progress" that had been made there since Parolin's visit in 2016.

Praying together with faith

Cardinal Parolin acknowledged, "Obviously, the moment I visit Ukraine is not a pleasant one, as we are all aware of the situation," but that, regardless, he traveled "to pray together, and to pray with you."

This Holy See official recalled, as he had done before during his stay in the country, that the Church has "a prophetic role" to play, one that follows the example of the prophet Elijah.

"We must call for a great prayer for peace, rooted in the belief that everything is possible with God," he said.

"Even though our hopes are finite and limited," he continued, "we know that God is greater than ourselves, our hearts, and our capabilities."

Bringing Pope's closeness

With this comforting reminder, the Cardinal reiterated: "The message I bring from the Pope is one of closeness."

Cardinal Parolin visits headquarters of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Recalling that Pope Francis has over the years repeatedly remembered the suffering in the war-torn country, including at his 21 July Angelus address to the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the Cardinal noted, "From the beginning, the Pope has shown immense closeness and great participation in this people's pain and suffering."

Desire for peace and a resolution to the war

Cardinal Parolin noted that his physical presence in the country, "adds a 'living' aspect to this papal presence," which "shares in the pain," but, especially, "desires to help open paths of peace" and "toward a resolution of this war."

"I hope that my presence here," he expressed, "can make a small contribution in this sense."

Cardinal Parolin concluded his remarks, reiterating how "genuinely pleased" he was to be there and to share this important moment together.

Cardinal Parolin in Ukraine