Athletica Vaticana reminds Olympic athletes of their great responsibility

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, Athletica Vaticana encourages the athletes in fraternal friendship and reiterates Pope Francis' appeal for an Olympic Truce.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Olympics and Paralympics can be strategies for peace and antidotes to war games."

This reassuring message was conveyed by Athletica Vaticana, the official multi-sports Association of the Holy See, in an open letter sent to the athletes participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

In the text published on the vigil of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, the Association encourages the athletes to go forward in their fair play and success with a spirit of fraternity and closeness.

"With the beauty and fairness of each person's sporting gesture, and without ever resorting to shortcuts," Athletica Vaticana reaffirmed, "the Games can be opportunities for hope, in the small and big issues of each person and of humanity."

Olympic Truce

Athletica Vaticana lamented that the Olympics this year take place amid wars, tensions and injustice on a global scale, and while decrying this as a "dark time for humanity," it reiterated Pope Francis' appeal for an Olympic Truce.

Calling on sport to welcome efforts to promote peace, the Association noted that while the athletes may be unable to stop what Pope Francis refers to as, “the third world war in pieces,” they are, however, able to cultivate a more fraternal humanity.

The popular and understandable language of sports, and its values, Athletica Vaticana underscored, all contribute to this aim.

'Marathon of life'

"Every training session, every challenge overcome, every moment of difficulty faced with courage, brought you to the Olympic Games is not just victory or defeat but a journey through life that is never done alone", reads the letter.

Recalling finally that Pope Francis reminded us that sport “is a great ‘relay race’ in the ‘marathon of life,’ in which no one is to be left behind", Athletica Vaticana concluded by inviting all Olympic athletes to win, together, "the medal of fraternity," with an embrace of sporting friendship and gratitude.