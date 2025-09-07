The Pope at Vatican Family Festival: ‘Your witness is needed'

Pope Leo XIV greets Vatican employees and their families at the annual Families Festival in Vatican Gardens on Saturday evening, saying “We celebrate the joy of being family, of being united.”

By Salvatore Cernuzio

The event featured soap bubbles, jugglers, inflatable slides, food stands, and spaces for drawing and coloring, games, and live music. But the greatest attraction for the many children was the Pope himself, who came to greet the hundreds of families of Vatican City employees gathered Saturday evening, September 6, in the piazza in front of the Palazzo del Governatorato for the Festival of Families.

Through the years, the annual event has become increasingly varied and colorful. Originally scheduled for May this year, the festival was postponed to early September.

Hundreds of mothers and fathers came with their children—most of whom attended the Vatican Summer Center this past summer—for the gathering. The event truly became a celebration with the appearance of Pope Leo. Coming out of the main door of the Governorate—after the signal was given by Father Franco Fontana, the Salesian priest who coordinates the chaplains of the Directorates and Central Offices—the Pope took the microphone and greeted the many children who welcomed him with greetings, applause, and songs.

Pope Leo at the Festival of Families at the Vatican (@Vatican Media)

‘We all make up God’s family’

“Hello! Good evening! How wonderful to be together, especially at this family festival! It’s so nice to see all you children here: a round of applause for all of you!” the Pope began. “Just as your mom and dad love you, so too, when we are all gathered like this, we really love one another, because we all make up God’s family, with our brother, our best friend Jesus,” Pope Leo said, smiling at the crowd of teenagers, children, and even a few infants.

“With open hearts, we want to live this beautiful moment,” he added, emphasizing “the joy of being family, the joy of being united, of becoming friends with one another, of celebrating gifts—especially the gift of life, the gift of family that the Lord has given us.”

Witness and sacrifices of families

“Welcome, everyone! Thank you for this warm reception!” Pope Leo continued, speaking directly to parents as well. “This witness of families is so important in our world today!” he affirmed. “I thank all of you for this witness and for your presence tonight, and for everything you do—sometimes with great sacrifice—to live united as a family, giving this message and thus sharing in the spirit that Jesus Christ has left us.”

A pizza for Pope Leo (@Vatican Media)

Prayer and farewell

The Holy Father then joined them in the recitation of the Hail Mary before offering a special blessing for all present. At the Pope’s side stood Governor Sister Raffaella Petrini, together with the two Secretaries General, Archbishop Emilio Nappa and Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi. Behind him were three Cardinals, whom the Pope called “a special gift”: the two emeritus presidents Fernando Vérgez Alzaga and Giuseppe Bertello, as well as Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, emeritus Secretary of the Synod of Bishops.

At the end of his address, Pope Leo joined the crowd of children and their parents for about an hour, passing through the entire courtyard for hugs, blessings, handshakes, photos—even receiving the gift of a Margherita (cheese) pizza with the mozzarella arranged to spell “Long live Pope Leo XIV.” Then came some photos with entertainers and jugglers before he returned to his residence.

A moment of joy indeed: the joy of being family, together with the Pope.

Pope Leo greats Vatican employees and their families at the Festival of Families (@Vatican Media)