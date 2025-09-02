Pope Leo to meet with Israeli President Herzog and Polish President Nawrocki

The Holy See Press Office announces that Pope Leo XIV will receive Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Polish President Karol Nawrocki in audience later this week.

Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV is set to meet Thursday morning with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has served in the role since 2021. After the meeting with Holy Father, President Herzog will be received by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The audience with the Pope will be the second encounter between the two leaders, after a meeting on the occasion of the Mass for the Inauguration of Pope Leo’s Petrine Ministry on 18 May.

On Friday, Pope Leo will receive Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who assumed office on 6 August 2025. It will be their first meeting.